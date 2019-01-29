Bryant’s Rice, Jennings Garner NEC Weekly Accolades

Courtesy: Bryant Bulldogs

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University women’s swimming and diving seniors Jillian Rice (Trumbull, Conn.) and Stephanie Jennings (Elmont, N.Y.) were both recognized by the Northeast Conference on Tuesday.

Rice was tabbed as the co-swimmer of the week, while Jennings picked up diver of the week honors.

Rice won four individual events over the course of two meets last weekend. She opened the weekend with a victory in the 100 free (52.48) and a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:12.89) vs. Cornell. On Saturday, she won the 50, 100 and 200 free against Marist.

Jennings earned a pair of top-three finishes in Bryant’s meets against Cornell and Marist. She finished third in the 1-meter against Cornell, posting a score of 196.49. Against Marist, Jennings finished second in the 1-meter (220.50) and fourth in the 3-meter (227.09).