Brooks Curry Hits Olympic Trials Wave II Cut of 48.45 in the 100 Free (Video)

Swimming at the Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet on Sunday, LSU sophomore Brooks Curry unleashed a fierce 48.45 in the 100m freestyle to meet the qualifying standard for Wave II at 2021 Olympic Trials. Seeded with 50.08, he split 23.08/25.37 to drop over 1.6 seconds and win the race by two body lengths.

Wave II is the faster of the two Olympic Trials meets set to take place this summer, consisting of the top 41 swimmers in each event. Curry’s swim today ranks him 10th among Americans, for the qualifying period that began on November 28, 2018:

Caeleb Dressel – 46.96 Ryan Held – 47.39 Maxime Rooney – 47.61 Zach Apple – 47.69 Blake Pieroni – 47.87 Tate Jackson – 47.88 Dean Farris – 48.07 Nathan Adrian – 48.17 Robert Howard – 48.37 Brooks Curry – 48.45 Jack Conger – 48.47 Daniel Krueger – 48.55 Michael Chadwick – 48.57 Townley Haas – 48.60 Andrew Seliskar – 48.80

Curry came in with a previous lifetime best of 50.08 in the 100 free, a time he achieved at 2019 Summer Juniors. That time, and his 23.14 in the 50 free from the same meet, had qualified him for the Wave I meet, but now that he is qualified for Wave II, he must swim all his events at Wave II and is not allowed to participate in Wave I. (Read all the FAQs regarding Wave I and Wave II here.)

Having punched his ticket to Wave II, Curry will now be able to focus on preparing fully for Trials.

Curry was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. He was SEC champion in the 100 free (41.81) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:32.43). He also finished 6th in the 50 (19.39) and broke LSU program records in all 3 events. He finished the season as the fastest freshman in the 50/100/200 free. This season, as a sophomore, he finished 2nd in the 100 free (41.80), 3rd in the 200 free (1:32.64), and tied for 3rd in the 50 free (19.16).

At the time of his verbal commitment to LSU, his best times in the 50/100/200 yard freestyles were 20.65/45.19/1:40.82.

Curry won’t hang around to swim finals, and is instead returning to Baton Rouge.

You can watch his swim in the video below: