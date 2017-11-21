Brooke Forde: I Feel like I’m Fitting in Well with the Team (Video)

After a stellar weekend in College Station, putting up times of 4:37.85 in the 500, 1:56.66 in the 200 IM, 4:02.83 in the 400 IM, 1:01.75 in the 100 breast, and 2:09.50 in the 200 Breast, it would appear Brooke Forde is adjusting well to her new home in Palo Alto.

Forde confirmed this to SwimSwam at the conclusion of the meet, saying she feels like she’s fitting in with the team and that the training group is low pressure but hard-working. With 21 of the best training partners in the country, Forde says it’s been easier to get through the day-to-day schedule of practices.

Also of interest, after her blistering performance in the 500 free, Forde mentioned (with a sigh) that she is ready to take on any challenge Greg Meehan throws at her, including switching from 200 IM to 500 free training groups.