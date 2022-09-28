British Para-Swimmers Confirmed For 2023 World Class Program

A host of talent from across a variety of classifications, including Paralympic, world, European and Commonwealth champions, have been named among the 39 athletes on the World Class Programme (WCP) for 2022/2023.

After one of the busiest summers on record for the group – highlighted by a fourth-place medal table finish at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira and multiple medals won at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – many of the medallists from those events will be back in the pool and continuing to build towards Manchester 2023 and the Paralympic Games of Paris 2024, including multiple world champions Bethany Firth, Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney. Commonwealth champion Alice Tai is also on the podium programme, alongside Tokyo 2020 medal winners Reece Dunn, Stephen Clegg and Scott Quin.

Both the Podium and Podium Potential programme tiers (as listed below) receive opportunities and targeted financial assistance from UK Sport through the World Class Performance Programme’s Athlete Performance Award (APA).

Athletes selected on to World Class Programmes are also eligible to benefit from competition and training camp opportunities throughout the season in which they are selected, with access to world-class sports science and medicine services available, on top of comprehensive support from British Para-Swimming performance staff and national Institute of Sport programmes across the UK.

There are a total of nine swimmers included in the Podium Potential programme either for the first time or after a hiatus, including World Championship medallists Poppy Maskill – after an outstanding breakthrough season this year – and Matt Redfern, and Commonwealth medallist Lily Rice.

Reflecting on the World Class Programme invitations, British Swimming’s Associate Performance Director Tim Jones said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer our support, in conjunction with UK Sport, to such a talented group of athletes.

“This is a pivotal season for our programme as we begin the final 24-month lead in to the Paris Paralympics. It is an important training year where we need our athletes to invest in a sustained block of work, and we have the benefits of a home World Championships in Manchester as a focal competition at the end of the summer. We look forward to working with this group and their coaches to make the most of the year ahead.”