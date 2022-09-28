Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What is Eddie Reese Doing Differently in Practice this Fall at Texas?

We caught up with Texas head coach Eddie Reese while on deck at the Orange and White Intrasquad. We asked him what he’s been doing differently with the longhorns this fall and as always he gave us a couple of things. Reese says they are further along in Rocktober than they have ever been (it’s not even October yet). He also mentions they’re using snorkels when they do flutter kick. Reese likes the position that puts their bodies in.

Age Of Winters
13 minutes ago

I always wonder when people quote I kicked a 100 on some interval and went X time. Some people do flip turns with the board which is obviously faster, others(most) take one arm pull into the wall, some do neither. Those details make a big difference in the final time. What’s the general thought on this?

Thomas
Reply to  Age Of Winters
5 minutes ago

Every time in practice if we kicked for time I took one stroke and flipped with my board.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Thomas
13 seconds ago

I’ve always thought 1 stroke into the wall and flip turns are both acceptable, board or no board

B1Guy!
54 minutes ago

Reese’s model is basically KeepItSimpleStupid…no need to reinvent the wheel it’s mostly in the delivery and way he shapes/structures practices not actually what they’re doing

