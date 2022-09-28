What is Eddie Reese Doing Differently in Practice this Fall at Texas?

We caught up with Texas head coach Eddie Reese while on deck at the Orange and White Intrasquad. We asked him what he’s been doing differently with the longhorns this fall and as always he gave us a couple of things. Reese says they are further along in Rocktober than they have ever been (it’s not even October yet). He also mentions they’re using snorkels when they do flutter kick. Reese likes the position that puts their bodies in.