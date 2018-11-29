Breaststroker David Abrahams Verbally Commits to Harvard

David Abrahams of Havertown, Pennsylvania has verbally committed to the application process* at Harvard University. He will join Cole Kuster, Noah Brune, and Pierce Dietze in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to officially announce my commitment to Harvard! I will be advancing my academic and athletic careers at a college rich with history and culture. Thanks to my mom, dad, brothers and grandparents whose constant support got me here. Also thanks to my coaches and teammates who help me love what I do. Go Crimson!”

Abrahams is a senior at Haverford High School where he swims for head coach Matt Stewart. He placed 4th in the 100 breast (56.57) and contributed to Haverford’s 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay (26.15 breast) at the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. In club swimming he trains under coach Jeremy Byrne at Radnor Aquatic Club. Abrahams made the switch to RAD last spring after having spent over 8 years at Baldwin Swim Club with coach Dave Hart.

Abrahams had a strong finish to his LCM season last summer, earning new PBs in the 100 breast (1:03.30) and 200 breast (2:16.60) at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine. There he placed 8th in the 200 and 18th in the 100. This fall he has already lowered his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 breast, and 200 IM. His top times would have scored for Harvard in the C finals of both the 100 breast and the 200 breast at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.57

200 breast – 2:04.35

200 IM – 1:59.46

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].