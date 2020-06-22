Breaststroker and Cancer Survivor Emma Warner Commits to NAU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Warner, a current high school senior from Clarkdale, Arizona, has committed to swim for Division I Northern Arizona University. Warner will graduate from Mingus Union High School in spring 2020 and join the Lumberjacks’ class of 2024.

Warner currently swims for Sedona Swim Team. In 2019, she was the 100 breaststroke champion (1:08.20) at the AIA DIII Girls State Championships (small schools).

Warner achieved this while being a thyroid cancer survivor, continuing to swim throughout her treatments.

Warner’s cancer diagnosis came when she was 12 years old. After learning the news, she begged her parents to let her practice, and three months later she was back in the water.

This also isn’t the first time Warner has signed a commitment to be part of the Lumberjack’s team. While she was battling cancer, NAU head coach Andy Johns reached out to Warner and her family about her joining the team as an honorary member.

“We’re just happy that we can do something that helps Emma in her battle,” Johns said when Warner signed her commitment at 12 years old. “She mentioned that our girls inspire her but it’s totally the other way around. She inspires us. She’s setting an example for how to live life and that’s what dreams are made of. She’s well on her way and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

At the 2020 WAC Swimming & Diving Championships, Warner would have placed 24th in the 100 breaststroke with her current best time of 1:07.72. With this time, she would have been NAU’s third-fastest breaststroker at WAC.

Best SCY Times:

50 freestyle – 26.65

100 breaststroke – 1:07.72

200 breaststroke – 2:34.49

200 IM – 2:16.65

At the WAC Championships, NAU won their 7th straight conference victory with 6 Lumberjacks winning gold medals. The Lumberjacks won by almost 100 points and both NAU coaches were named WAC Coach of the Year. Nineteen team members were given Academic All-WAC honors.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.