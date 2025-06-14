Breaststroke And IM Specialist Isabella Morillo Commits To Stonehill

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabella Morillo from Lynn, Massachusetts has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Stonehill beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I chose this school because of the warm community and the love between the girls!”

Morillo swims for JCC Sea Serpents out of Marblehead, Massachusetts and just finished her senior year at St. Mary’s High School. She is a first generation student and also is a lifeguard, babysitter, and dog sitter. She also was a group leader for Camp Sunshine.

While representing St. Mary’s this past February, Morillo finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:10.38) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:16.27) at the Division I State Championships.

She swam numerous lifetime best times in December at a club meet, posting a 1:09.71 100 breast and a 2:16.97 200 IM. Her 100 breast time marked her first sub-1:10 swim.

Morillo’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 breast: 1:09.71

200 IM: 2:15.07

The Stonehill women just finished their 3rd season at the Division I level. The team was 6th out of seven teams at the 2025 NEC Championships.

Based on her best times, Morillo has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. Her 100 breast and 200 IM best times would have made the ‘C’ final. Stonehill had two ‘B’ finalists and one ‘C’ finalist in both events.

Morillo will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Sienna Mason, Aleksa Kochanek, Meagan Gutierrez, Emma Richards, Lucy Boisoneau, and Emma Kawai.

