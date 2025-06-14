IM/Breaststroke Specialist Jake Nowoswiat Commits To Air Force For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jake Nowoswiat from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Air Force beginning in fall 2025, flipping his previous commitment from Bucknell.

Nowoswiat swims for Suburban Seahawks Club and just finished his senior year at Malvern Preparatory School in the suburbs of Philadelphia. He was a dual sport athlete in high school as he also played water polo.

In April 2024, Nowoswiat swam to numerous lifetime best times at Y-Nationals. He finished 13th in the 400 IM in a 4:02.11 and 21st in the 200 breast in a 2:04.74.

Most recently, Nowoswiat swam at the 2025 Middle Atlantic Championships in March. There he finished 3rd in the 400 IM (4:05.97), 8th in the 200 breast (2:07.54), and 19th in the 100 breast (58.74). He also swam to a lifetime best 52.61 in the 100 back for 22nd.

Nowoswiat’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 breast: 58.72

200 breast: 2:04.74

200 IM: 1:52.75

400 IM: 4:01.36

The Air Force men finished 3rd out of six teams at the 2025 Western Athletic Conference Championships. Camden Swigart led the way with a conference title in the 400 IM (3:46.01).

Based on his best times, Nowoswiat would have scored in the 400 IM as it took a 4:03.65 to earn a second swim. He is just off making it back in the 200 breast as it took a 2:01.44 to make the ‘B’ final.

Nowoswiat will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Keoni Li, Jonas Dark, Matthew Doty, Dylan Ferguson, Brandon Cho, Eru Kim, and Jordan Falls.

