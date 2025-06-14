College Club Swimming Finalist Daniel Gustin Joining NYU For Graduate School

Daniel Gustin has announced he will transfer to NYU and join the team for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Gustin will join NYU as a graduate transfer after spending his undergraduate career at Santa Clara University in California. Santa Clara does not sponsor a varsity program but Gustin competed at the club swimming level.

“I’m incredibly honored to announce my commitment to continue both my academic and athletic journey at New York University this fall! None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, friends, and teammates at Santa Clara University and back home in Chile. It’s been an unconventional road getting here, and I’m beyond grateful to Coach Trevor and the entire @nyuswimming staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Go Violets!”

Gustin told SwimSwam that he plans to compete for a year or two depending on how long his program takes. He will be pursuing a Master of Science in Analytics and studied Economics while at Santa Clara.

This past March, Gustin finished 6th at the College Club Swimming Championships touching in a lifetime best 20.76. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 20.69. He also swam a season best 46.37 for 17th in the 100 free.

Gustin’s Best SCY Times Are:

50 free: 20.69

100 free: 46.30

The NYU men finished 2nd at the UAA Championships, less than 100 points behind Emory. The team went on to finish 4th at 2025 NCAAs.

Despite only swimming at the club level, Gustin is not far off what it took to make 2025 NCAAs. The cutline was a 20.14 in the 50 free and a 44.39 in the 100 free.

Gustin’s best time in the 50 free would have been 4th on NYU’s roster this past season, giving his relay potential. His best time also would have made the UAA ‘B’ final while his 100 free would have made the ‘C’ final.