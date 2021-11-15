Brazilian Teenager Caribé Swims 22.3 in 50 Free at S. American Youth Champs

29th South American Championships – Juvenil Age Category

November 9-13, 2021

Piscina Centro Acuatico La Vienda, Lima, Peru

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Juvenil A – 15 years old & Younger

Juvenil B – 16-18 year olds

Live Results

Brazil’s next young sprint star may have emerged last weekend at the 29th South American Youth Championships.

Brazil dominated the medals table at the event. This was the 28th-straight edition of the meet that began in 1967, and according to Alex Pussield of Best Swimming, this is the 27th-consecutive time they’ve finished in first position.

That effort was led by the young sprint star Guilherme Caribé, who set a new Championship Record in the 50 free in 22.37. For the 18-year old, who entered the meet with a 22.71, that pulled him close to the Brazilian Junior Record of 22.16 that was set by Matheus Santana.

Race Video of the 50 free:

He later won the 100 free in 50.23.

Sprinters hold a special place in Brazilian swimming lore. Among the country’s 16 all-time Olympic medals in men’s swimming, 8 have come in the 50 and 100 freestyle – including names like Gustavo Borges, Fernando Scherer, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Bruno Fratus, and the current World Record holder in both the 50 and 100 freestyles Cesar Cielo.

Whenever a new sprinter, especially a teenager, starts to get into the 22-lows, it lights up the hoi polloi of Brazilian swimming, and with the last few wunderkind never really panning out, Caribé will now be in the spotlight.

Caribé is committed to swim at the University of Tennessee in the United States starting next week.

In total, 30 championship records were set in 8 days of competition. Among the highlights of those was a 4:51.13 in the Juvenil B (16-18) category of the women’s 400 IM, where Argentina’s Maria Alborzen won in 4:51.13. That broke the record of 4:54.63 by three-and-a-half seconds. That former record was set 18 years ago by Joanna Maranhao – an 8-time Pan American Games medalist and one of the best Brazilian female swimmers in history.