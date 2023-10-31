Brandon Malicki Commits to Xavier with Times Among Team’s Best All-Time

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, Brandon Malicki has announced his decision to remain in the midwest to continue his swimming career, committing to Xavier Univeristy in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Xavier University! I’d like to thank my family, coaches and friends for all the help along this journey! GO MUSKETEERS !!!⚔️⚔️”

Back in February, Malicki helped Carmel High School to it’s eighth straight IHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships title. Individually, Malicki was a finalist in both of his individual events, taking fifth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM. He also swam the third leg of the school’s second place 200 free relay (21.21) and the breaststroke leg of the team’s winning 200 medley relay (24.89).

In the long course pool, Malicki competed in multiple events over the summer at the 2023 Junior National Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, where he touched in a personal best of 1:04.57 to take sixty-fifth. He also added a best time in the 200 breast of 2:22.13.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 54.88

200 breast – 2:03.14

200 IM – 1:50.73

400 IM – 4:09.96

Even with the majority of his senior year left to improve, Malicki is already set to be a big addition to Xavier in the breaststroke and IM events when he joins the team next fall. Last season, his 100 breast would have been fast enough to earn him the program’ s second fastest time while his 200 breast would have been the team’s fourth fastest.

Not only will he be among the team’s fastest next season, but Malicki will be one of the program’s fastest swimmers of all time as a freshman. His current best in the 100 breast would make him the team’s third fastest performer ever while his times in the 200 breast and 200 IM would both rank in the team’s top-twenty all-time.

Malicki will also have one year of overlap with defending 100 breast Big East champion and program record holder, Ethan Saunders. Saunders won the event in 53.70 last season as a sophomore, less than a second off of the Big East record set by Chris Johnson of Notre Dame in 2013.

Xavier finished last season as the runner-ups at the 2023 Big East Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, falling just eleven points short of conference champions Georgetown.

