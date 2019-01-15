Brandeis Takes On Palm Beach (Highlight Video)

The Brandeis University men’s and women’s swim teams recently completed their training trip in Palm Beach, Florida from January 2nd-8th. The team did their bulk of training at the City of Palm Beach Recreation Garden.

Before traveling to Florida, the Brandeis Judges set 4 new school records at the Gompei Invitational. Followed by their invite, the Judges had very close losses against Colby College on December 9th. The men lost by only 2 points while the women’s loss was only by 3 points.

Here’s the highlight video, made by distance swimmer Richard Selznick.

Music: You Already Know, by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

The Brandeis Judges are a NCAA Div III program based in Waltham, MA. At the 2018 UAA Conference Championships, both men’s and women’s teams finished in 8th place. The Brandeis Judges placed 13th (men) and 17th (women) at the 2018 ECAC Championships.

On January 13th, Brandeis took wins in a tri-meet against Maine Maritime and Merrimack College.