Bowling Green Takes Down Youngstown State 170-130 In Final Dual Meet

Meet Stats

Complete results

February 5, 2017

Score Women: Bowling Green 170, Youngstown State 130



Press Release

Courtesy of Bowling Green Athletics

the Falcons won a total of eleven out of sixteen events against the Penguins.

The night started off with the 200 medley relay, in which A team composed by Skorupski, Filby, Galic and Larson stopped the clock at 1:51.01 to give the Falcons their first win of the night. The individual events started with the 1000 freestyle event. The orange and brown was well represented by junior, Natalie Criswell , who won the event by over four seconds with a final time of 10:39.15. having a back-to-back swim, Criswell was able to give the Falcons a second place finish in the 200 freestyle with a final time of 1:56.34. then it was Maya Skorupski ‘s turn in the 100 backstroke. The senior stopped the clock at 57.78 to win the event. The 100 breaststroke was won by another Falcon senior, Kristin Filby , who touched the wall at 1:06.04 to win the event by over two seconds. Also a senior, Hannah Albion represented the orange and brown in the 200 butterfly. Albion stopped the clock at 2:19.54 to earn a fourth place finish. The 50 freestyle was dominated by the Falcons, who ended up in first, second, third and fourth place. However, it was sophomore Megan Larson , who recorded the fastest time (24.50) to win the event.

First year Falcon, Talisa Lemke , gave the orange and brown one more win with a final score of 286.12 in the 1-meter diving event. Teammate, Claire Stam finished third in the evnt (268.72). then came the 3-meter event, in which Stam was the one who came out on top with a final ascore of 261.91. Lemke finished fourth in the event (234.23).

The swimming events continued with the 100 freestyle, in which Megan Larson made an appearance to finish in second place with a time of 54.57. the 200 backstroke was an event in which Maria Galic earned a second place finish for the Falcons, stopping the clock at 2:05.88. the 200 breaststroke was won by senior, Kristin Filby . The Falcon recorded a time of 2:24.53 to win the event by almost three seconds. Natalie Criswell made her last splash of the evening, this time for the 500 freestyle. The junior won the event by over six seconds with a final time of 5:10.42. also a junior, Elodie Schreiber gave the Falcons a second place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.19. The last individual event of the night was won by a Falcon by more than a second. Maria Galic was the winner of the 200 IM with a 2:11.21 final time. The 400 freestyle relay was the last event of the meet. An A team of Larson, Washko, Resch and Paris for the orange and brown earned one last win in a time of 3:34.76. the final score was 170-130 in favor of the Falcons.

This past weekend marked the last two dual meets of the 2016-17 season for the Falcons. Next time the team is in action will be under the lights of this season’s Mid-American Conference Championships, which will be hosted by the Miami RedHawks from Feb 22nd to Feb 25th. Keep up with your Falcons as they swim towards the end of the season.