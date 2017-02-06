Michigan Men & Women Defeat Michigan State In Final Dual Meet

Meet Stats

February 4, 2017

Score Men: Michigan 160, Michigan State 90 Women: Michigan 173, Michigan State 80



Men:

In its final dual meet of the season, the No. 7-ranked University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team won 13 of 14 events in a 160-90 victory over Michigan State on Saturday (Feb. 4) at McCaffree Pool.

With the Big Ten Championships a few weeks away, the meet provided each team an opportunity to swim different student-athletes in different events. Ten different swimmers won an individual event, headlined by senior Chris Klein, who won both the 50-yard breaststroke (25.30) and 100-yard IM (50.17).

Arguably the best race of the day came in the 100-yard backstroke, where freshman Rob Zofchak out-touched Michigan State’s Lachlan McLeish by less than a tenth-of-a-second (50.37).

The Wolverines went 1-2-3 in a pair of events. Freshman Charlie Swanson headlined the effort in the 400-yard IM (3:51.67), while classmate Miles Smachlo won the 200-yard freestyle (1:38.84).

Other individual winners included junior Paul Powers in the 50-yard backstroke (22.78), senior Vinny Tafuto in the 50-yard butterfly (21.83), freshman James Jones in the 100-yard butterfly (48.55) and freshman Felix Auböck in the 500-yard freestyle (4:27.61). Michigan also won the 400-yard medley relay (3:17.17) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:20.84).

In the diving well, freshman Steven Anderson picked up his NCAA Zone Diving cut, winning three-meter (324.00). Sophomore Collin DeShaw took home the one-meter title (304.88).

Members of the team will compete at the Michigan First Chance Meet in two weeks (Feb. 18-19) at Canham Natatorium. Action begins at 11 a.m. on both days.

Women:

The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team put the finishing touches on a strong regular season, winning all 14 events in a 173-80 road win over Michigan State on Saturday (Feb. 4) at McCaffree Pool.

Sophomore Yirong Bi won two events, including a victory in the 400-yard IM by more than 10 seconds (4:16.23). She also won the 100-yard breaststroke — an off event for a distance swimmer — in 1:03.90.

Three freshmen picked up their first collegiate wins against Michigan State: Annalisa Perez in the 50-yard breaststroke (29.34), Monica Babits in the 100-yard butterfly (56.47) and Jacqui Schafer in the 100-yard backstroke (56.74). Schafer won her race by more than four seconds. Also of note was sophomore Katie Duggan picking up her first win of the season in the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.96).

The team’s anchors also got first-place finishes on Saturday. Junior Gabby DeLoof led a 1-2-3 charge in the 50-yard backstroke (25.56), while freshman Vanessa Krause won the 50-yard butterfly (24.59). Other winners included junior G Ryan in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.67) and sophomore Siobhán Haughey in the 100-yard IM (55.83). The Wolverines also won the 400-yard medley relay (3:41.30) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.16).

Senior Allie Murphy looked sharp in her victory on three-meter, scoring 320.70, a season best. Freshman Kristen Hayden won one-meter (297.15).

With the regular season done, Michigan now readies to defend its crown at the Big Ten Championships, to be held from Feb. 15-18 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Outside of the first night, preliminaries are to be held at 11 a.m. and event finals at 6 p.m.