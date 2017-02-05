Columbia Sweeps Dartmouth to Close Dual Meet Season

In their final dual meet competition before the Ivy League Championships, the Columbia Lions swept the Dartmouth Big Green, 178-112 and 211-89 for the women and men, respectively. Nianguo Liu and Michal Zyla each won three events for the men, and Coby Zucker,Mary Ashby, and Jessica Antiles each won two of their own.
Liu led the way with a sweep of the 50 (21.20) and 100 freestyle (46.55), and also led off the winning 200 free relay), while Zyla handled the longer freestyles with wins in the 200 (1:41.11) and 500 (4:40.48). For the women, Ashby and Antiles showed strong versatility, with Ashby taking the 50 free (24.35) and 200 back (2:01.89), and Antiles winning the 100 free (51.99) and 100 IM (57.96).
Notably, Columbia junior Jayden Pantel was victorious on the 3-meter board, giving him his undefeated conference streak; he’s now 21-0 in his career.
Press Release – Columbia
NEW YORK – A 211-89 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday, Feb. 4, gave the Columbia men’s swimming & diving team its sixth-consecutive victory to cap the dual-meet season. The Lions capped the season with a 7-2 overall record and 5-2 Ivy League record for a third-place finish in the Ancient-Eight.
The meet kicked-off with a monumental victory by junior Jayden Pantel in the three-meter dive. With leading score of 370.87, Pantel capped his third-consecutive dual-meet season unbeaten Ivy League play, extending his career conference record to 21-0. It also marked his 30th career triumph in the event for a 30-1 career record in the event. Pantel went on to grab another one-meter dive victory at 315.44 for an unbeaten Ivy League record this season.
Brian Tsau captured his fourth-consecutive win in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:42.55, with Eric Ng as runner-up in 9:44.13. Michal Zyla followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.11, while Kevin Frifeldtclocked in with a top-time of 52.42, Coby Zucker placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 58.68, and Shane Brett(1:51.95) lead a 1-2 punch in the 200 Fly along with second-place finish by Nikita Bondarenko (1:52.63).
A Columbia 1-2-3 sweep highlighted the 50 freestyle with Nian-guo Liu hitting the wall first at 21.20. Erik Cox place second at 21.90 and Terry Li took third place at 21.92. Liu returned for his second victory of the day in the 100 freestyle in 46.55. Jack Foster led all swimmers in the 200 backstroke at 1:54.09, edging teammateKevin Dang at 1:54.87, while Zucker also grabbed his second win in the 200 breaststroke at 2:05.98.
Zyla joined the two-win club with a 500 freestyle triumph with a top-time of 4:40.48, with Zach Pear taking second place in 4:43.72. Terry Li led a dominant Columbia performance in the 100 I.M. with a first-place time of 51.60, followed by a second-place time of 51.73 by Frifeldt and a third-place time of 52.36 by Jae Park.
The Lions capped the afternoon with a 200 freestyle relay victory by the team of Liu, Dang, Zyla and Gullick with a combined time of 1:26.00.
Up next, Columbia will ready for the championship season as they gear for the Ivy League Championships in Cambridge, Mass. from Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Saturday, Feb. 25 and the ECAC Championships Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Columbia women’s swimming & diving capped the 2016-17 dual-meet season with a dominating victory at Dartmouth on Friday, Feb.3. The Lions won 13 of 16 events, including a pool record triumph in the 200 freestyle relay, to defeat the Big Green 178-112.
Samson returned in the 100 backstroke to lead a Columbia 1-2 punch with a first-place time of 55.59 followed by Cristina Frias with a runner-up time of 57.28. The Lions dominated the 100 breaststroke with 1-2-3 finishes behind a first-place tie by Helen Wojdylo and Scotte Berridge at 1:06.46 and Jennifer Shahar in third place at 1:06.68.
Seven consecutive victories followed for the Lions to cap the evening. Jessica Antiles took the crown in the 100 freestyle in 51.99, edging teammate Audre Ritcher in 53.33. Ashby captured her second victory of the mmet in the 200 backstroke in 2:01.89, ahead of Kathleen O’Rourke who clocked in at 2:05.83.
Scottie Berridge (2:26.02) outstretched Wojdylo (2:27.01) in the 200 breaststroke, while Cristina Frias (5:05.94) powered ahead for a distance win in the 500 freestyle in front of Maureen Rakovec (5:08.45), followed by Molly Zebker (57.91) taking the win in the 100 fly as Elisa Fang (58.07) placed runner up in the event.
The final individual event went to Jessica Antiles, here second triumph of the evening, with a top-time of 57.96 with Emily Clifford in a close second at 59.91. In a new Dartmouth Pool record time of 1:36.00, the squad of Ashby, Boutant, O’Roruke and Shahar capped the meet with 200 freestyle relay win.
On the boards, Kim Yang led Columbia in the 3m-dive with a runner-up score of 246.07. Chole Hacker also put together a third-place showing in the 1m-dive with a score of 240.89.
Up next, the Lions will gear for the Ivy League Championships set to begin on Wednesday, Feb.15 – Saturday, Feb.18 in Providence, R.I.
Press Release – Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. – Dartmouth men’s swimming dropped its final dual meet of the 2016-17 season to conference rival Columbia by a score of 211-89 on Saturday afternoon.
On the 3-meter diving board, Taylor Clough placed second (296.18) and Ray Neistat was third (293.48), earning a combined total of seven points. Later on in the meet on the 1-meter board, it was Neistat that took second (280.87), while Clough came in third place (278.63).
Dartmouth’s 200-yard medley A relay finished in third place (1:35.38) to kick off the swimming portion of the meet. Composed of Tony Shen, Timo Vaimann, David Harmon and Will Belmont, the relay touched less than a second behind Columbia and over two and a half seconds ahead of the Big Green’s B relay.
In the 1000-yard freestyle, Josh Hendell was the first of three Dartmouth swimmers to finish, taking third (9:45.54). Carter Jacobsen was fourth (9:47.88) and Joby Bernstein came in fifth (10:04.48). Shen and Jack Long picked up some points in the 200-yard freestyle by taking second (1:42.02) and fourth (1:43.62), respectively. The duo was back at it in the 100-yard freestyle; Shen, once again, finished in second place (47.17), while Long followed directly afterwards in third (47.37).
Robert Purvis was the fastest Big Green swimmer in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking a 54.14 to take third, while Patrick Kang and James Flood both finished under a minute in the 100-yard breaststroke. Kang was second (58.73) and Flood came in fourth (59.66). In the 200-yard butterfly, Henry Senkfor came in third place (1:56.63), finishing almost a full second ahead of Alexander Walker in fourth. He also placed third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:55.57).
Seven-tenths of a second separated the first four finishers in the 50-yard freestyle. Henry Patrick finished highest for Dartmouth in fourth (21.96), touching a mere four one-hundredths out of third. In the 200-yard breaststroke, Delaney Hall was second (2:06.07), coming in just nine-tenths of a second behind Coby Zucker in first. Jorge Siwady and Hendell scored in the 500-yard freestyle, taking third (4:47.39) and fourth (4:51.89).
Harmon got nine points by winning the 100-yard butterfly (51.20), out-touching Drew May by three-tenths of a second. Finishing two-tenths of a second behind him was Belmont in third (51.75). To end the day, the Dartmouth 200-yard freestyle A relay was second (1:27.12). Made up of Belmont, Shen, Tang-e Tan and Patrick, the Green finished just over a second behind Columbia in first.
Next up for Dartmouth will be the four-day Ivy League Championship, which will take place in Cambridge from Feb. 22-25.
The Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team dropped its final dual meet of the 2016-17 season to Ivy League rival Columbia, 178-112, on Friday evening at the Karl Michael Pool.
Maggie Pionzio started things off well by winning on the 3-meter diving board (256.79), earning nine points. Allison Green followed soon after in third (233.17), while Allegra Codamon took seventh (208.27). Later on in the day, Pionzio (251.69) and Green took the top two spots on 1-meter (250.34). Codamon came in seventh (217.34).
The Big Green placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.46). They left just over two seconds between them and Columbia’s relay.
In the 1000-yard freestyle, AnnClaire MacArt touched in first place (10:22.89), leaving over 16 seconds between her and the second-place finisher. The 200-yard freestyle was a very close event, as all six swimmers finished just four seconds apart. Amy Sun was second (1:55.84), coming in less than two-tenths of a second behind Emily Clifford.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Caroline Poleway was third (58.69), while Caroline Filan and Sophie Smith tied for fifth (1:02.08). Megan Crook was the first of three Big Green swimmers to touch in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking fourth (1:06.85). Mia Newkirk came in fifth (1:11.08) and Emma Rodriguez was sixth (1:14.02). A few events later, Sam Norton and Newkirk swam the 100-yard freestyle, placing third (54.74) and fourth (54.78), respectively.
Three of Dartmouth’s swimmers finished within a second of each other in the 50-yard freestyle. Maddie Dunn led the way in fourth (24.64), Sun was fifth (25.47) and Smith took sixth (25.79). After placing fourth in the 200-yard butterfly (2:13.07), Melanya Zaraska was back at it in the 200-yard breaststroke, touching in third (2:27.53).
In the 500-yard freestyle, Hayley Winter was third (5:12.87), touching just seven seconds out of first. Both Kaitlyn McCaw and Poleway finished under a minute in the 100-yard butterfly, taking third (58.53) and fourth (59.55).
To end the day, Dartmouth took the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle relay with times of 1:41.07 and 1:42.56.
Next Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Big Green will head to Providence, Rhode Island, for the four-day Ivy League Championship.
