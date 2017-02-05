Columbia Sweeps Dartmouth to Close Dual Meet Season

Dartmouth vs. Columbia

NEW YORK – A 211-89 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday, Feb. 4, gave the Columbia men’s swimming & diving team its sixth-consecutive victory to cap the dual-meet season. The Lions capped the season with a 7-2 overall record and 5-2 Ivy League record for a third-place finish in the Ancient-Eight.

The meet kicked-off with a monumental victory by junior Jayden Pantel in the three-meter dive. With leading score of 370.87, Pantel capped his third-consecutive dual-meet season unbeaten Ivy League play, extending his career conference record to 21-0. It also marked his 30th career triumph in the event for a 30-1 career record in the event. Pantel went on to grab another one-meter dive victory at 315.44 for an unbeaten Ivy League record this season.

A 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay put the Lions out front early. The squad of Cole Stevens, Jae Park, Drew May and Mark Gullick combined for a winning time of 1:33.63. Just ahead of the Columbia team of Kevin Frifeldt, Forrest Davis, Terry Li and Nian-guo Liu at 1:34.65.

Brian Tsau captured his fourth-consecutive win in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:42.55, with Eric Ng as runner-up in 9:44.13. Michal Zyla followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.11, while Kevin Frifeldtclocked in with a top-time of 52.42, Coby Zucker placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 58.68, and Shane Brett(1:51.95) lead a 1-2 punch in the 200 Fly along with second-place finish by Nikita Bondarenko (1:52.63).

A Columbia 1-2-3 sweep highlighted the 50 freestyle with Nian-guo Liu hitting the wall first at 21.20. Erik Cox place second at 21.90 and Terry Li took third place at 21.92. Liu returned for his second victory of the day in the 100 freestyle in 46.55. Jack Foster led all swimmers in the 200 backstroke at 1:54.09, edging teammateKevin Dang at 1:54.87, while Zucker also grabbed his second win in the 200 breaststroke at 2:05.98.

Zyla joined the two-win club with a 500 freestyle triumph with a top-time of 4:40.48, with Zach Pear taking second place in 4:43.72. Terry Li led a dominant Columbia performance in the 100 I.M. with a first-place time of 51.60, followed by a second-place time of 51.73 by Frifeldt and a third-place time of 52.36 by Jae Park.

The Lions capped the afternoon with a 200 freestyle relay victory by the team of Liu, Dang, Zyla and Gullick with a combined time of 1:26.00.

Up next, Columbia will ready for the championship season as they gear for the Ivy League Championships in Cambridge, Mass. from Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Saturday, Feb. 25 and the ECAC Championships Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Columbia women’s swimming & diving capped the 2016-17 dual-meet season with a dominating victory at Dartmouth on Friday, Feb.3. The Lions won 13 of 16 events, including a pool record triumph in the 200 freestyle relay, to defeat the Big Green 178-112.

The squad of Julia Samson, Jennifer Shahar, Trudi Patrick and Alice Bountant combined for a winning time of 1:44.68 in the 200 medley relay for the first Columbia victory of the afternoon. After a pair of top-three finishes in the 1000 freestyle by Kelsey Ables (2nd – 10:39.32) and Clare MacNamara (3rd – 10:41.20), Emily Cliffordcaptured a victory in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.59.

Samson returned in the 100 backstroke to lead a Columbia 1-2 punch with a first-place time of 55.59 followed by Cristina Frias with a runner-up time of 57.28. The Lions dominated the 100 breaststroke with 1-2-3 finishes behind a first-place tie by Helen Wojdylo and Scotte Berridge at 1:06.46 and Jennifer Shahar in third place at 1:06.68.

The 200 fly and 50 freestyle also saw Columbia sweeps. The 200 fly was led by senior Trudi Patrick with a time of 2:04.31, Molly Zebker in second at 2:07.48 and Maureen Rakovec in third at 2:08.50. Mary Ashby hit the wall first in the 50 free in 24.35, slightly ahead of Elisa Fang in 24.36 and Alice Boutant in 24.59.

Seven consecutive victories followed for the Lions to cap the evening. Jessica Antiles took the crown in the 100 freestyle in 51.99, edging teammate Audre Ritcher in 53.33. Ashby captured her second victory of the mmet in the 200 backstroke in 2:01.89, ahead of Kathleen O’Rourke who clocked in at 2:05.83.

Scottie Berridge (2:26.02) outstretched Wojdylo (2:27.01) in the 200 breaststroke, while Cristina Frias (5:05.94) powered ahead for a distance win in the 500 freestyle in front of Maureen Rakovec (5:08.45), followed by Molly Zebker (57.91) taking the win in the 100 fly as Elisa Fang (58.07) placed runner up in the event.

The final individual event went to Jessica Antiles, here second triumph of the evening, with a top-time of 57.96 with Emily Clifford in a close second at 59.91. In a new Dartmouth Pool record time of 1:36.00, the squad of Ashby, Boutant, O’Roruke and Shahar capped the meet with 200 freestyle relay win.

On the boards, Kim Yang led Columbia in the 3m-dive with a runner-up score of 246.07. Chole Hacker also put together a third-place showing in the 1m-dive with a score of 240.89.

Up next, the Lions will gear for the Ivy League Championships set to begin on Wednesday, Feb.15 – Saturday, Feb.18 in Providence, R.I.

