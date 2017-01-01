Boise State Begins 2017 At UCSD Invitational

Boise State swimming and diving gets back to action during its annual training trip to Southern California, competing at the UCSD Invitational Jan. 2.

Boise State will face off in the invitational-format event against host UC San Diego, Incarnate Word, and Mountain West rivals Air Force, San Diego State and San Jose State. The meet is set for a 3 p.m. start at UC San Diego and will feature eight swim events and both springboard diving events (1-meter and 3-meter).

The swimming events included are as follows: 800 medley relay, 100 fly, 100 back, 500 free, 100 breast, 100 free, 200 IM and the 200 free relay.

Parking and entry are free for fans. No live results or video will be available for the event.

It will be Boise State’s fourth competition of the season, following a season-opening victory at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational ( Oct. 7-8 ), a fourth-place finish at the Art Adamson Invitational ( Nov. 17-19 ) and a dual-meet victory over Utah (Dec. 3). The Bronco divers also competed at the Lumberjack Invitational from Nov. 18-19 .

The Broncos will finish their trip to Southern California Tuesday ( Jan. 6 ) in Westwood, taking on host UCLA and Kansas in tri-meet action.

News courtesy of Boise State Athletics.