Bobby Finke Crushes American Record with 14:36.70 1500; #5 Performer All-Time

by Spencer Penland 1

June 25th, 2022 National, News

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  1. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:32.80
  2. Bobby Finke (USA) – 14:36.70
  3. Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.94
  4. Lukas Marten (GER) – 14:40.89
  5. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:40.98
  6. Guilherme Costa (BRA) – 14:48.53
  7. Daniel Jervis (GBR) – 14:48.86
  8. Damien Joly (FRA) – 15:09.15

Although he trailed Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri from start to finish, American Bobby Finke had an incredible race tonight in the 1500, roaring to a new American Record of 14:36.70. The swim makes Finke the #5 performer all-time in the event, moving up from #10.

Finke smashed the American Record, which stood as 14:39.48. The previous record was held by Connor Jaeger from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He negative split the race, swimming a 7:19.08 on the first 750m, then coming home in 7:17.62. Of course, in true Bobby Finke fashion, he came home with scorching speed, splitting 26.10 on the final 50. Adding in his penultimate 50 split of 29.20, Finke was a very fast 55.30 on the final 100. While 26.10 is obviously an incredible last 50 split for a 1500, it was actually a bit slower than his closing 50 at the Olympics last summer, which came in at 25.78. The fastest closing split of all-time came at the hands of China’s Sun Yang, when he was setting the 14:31.02 World Record. Yang closed his race in 25.68.

Here is the list of the all-time top 10 performers in the men’s LCM 1500 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Country Meet
1 14:31.02 Sun Yang CHN 2012 Olympic Games
2 14:32.80 Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA 2020 Campionato Italiano Assoluto
3 14:34.56 Grant Hackett AUS 2001 World Champs
4 14:36.15 Florian Wellbrock GER 2018 European Championships
5 14:36.70 Bobby Finke USA 2022 World Champs
6 14:36.88 Mykhailo Romanchuk UKR 2018 European Championships
7 14:37.28 Ous Mellouli TUN 2009 World Champs
8 14:39.48 Connor Jaeger USA 2016 Olympic Games
9 14:39.54 Mack Horton AUS 2016 Australian Trials
10 14:39.63 Ryan Cochrane CAN 2012 Olympic Games

The race is a bittersweet one for Finke and his fans. It was a personal best and a huge new American Record, but it also marked the first time Finke has lost a distance race at a major international competition. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old now has two Olympic Gold medals, a World Champs Gold and a World Champs Silver to his name, all with plenty of time left for a long career, if he chooses to pursue it.

chickenlamp
6 seconds ago

He didn’t look entirely satisfied with silver during the medal ceremony–perhaps some motivation for next year’s WC and Paris? But objectively a great swim from Bobby. Just came up against a FANTASTIC swim from Greg

