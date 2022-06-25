Bobby Finke Crushes American Record with 14:36.70 1500; #5 Performer All-Time

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Sun Yang – 14:31.02 (2012)
- Championship Record: Sun Yang – 14:34.14 (2011)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Bobby Finke – 14:39.65
- 2019 World Champion: Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.54
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:32.80
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 14:36.70
- Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.94
- Lukas Marten (GER) – 14:40.89
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:40.98
- Guilherme Costa (BRA) – 14:48.53
- Daniel Jervis (GBR) – 14:48.86
- Damien Joly (FRA) – 15:09.15
Although he trailed Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri from start to finish, American Bobby Finke had an incredible race tonight in the 1500, roaring to a new American Record of 14:36.70. The swim makes Finke the #5 performer all-time in the event, moving up from #10.
Finke smashed the American Record, which stood as 14:39.48. The previous record was held by Connor Jaeger from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He negative split the race, swimming a 7:19.08 on the first 750m, then coming home in 7:17.62. Of course, in true Bobby Finke fashion, he came home with scorching speed, splitting 26.10 on the final 50. Adding in his penultimate 50 split of 29.20, Finke was a very fast 55.30 on the final 100. While 26.10 is obviously an incredible last 50 split for a 1500, it was actually a bit slower than his closing 50 at the Olympics last summer, which came in at 25.78. The fastest closing split of all-time came at the hands of China’s Sun Yang, when he was setting the 14:31.02 World Record. Yang closed his race in 25.68.
Here is the list of the all-time top 10 performers in the men’s LCM 1500 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Country
|Meet
|1
|14:31.02
|Sun Yang
|CHN
|2012 Olympic Games
|2
|14:32.80
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|ITA
|2020 Campionato Italiano Assoluto
|3
|14:34.56
|Grant Hackett
|AUS
|2001 World Champs
|4
|14:36.15
|Florian Wellbrock
|GER
|2018 European Championships
|5
|14:36.70
|Bobby Finke
|USA
|2022 World Champs
|6
|14:36.88
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|UKR
|2018 European Championships
|7
|14:37.28
|Ous Mellouli
|TUN
|2009 World Champs
|8
|14:39.48
|Connor Jaeger
|USA
|2016 Olympic Games
|9
|14:39.54
|Mack Horton
|AUS
|2016 Australian Trials
|10
|14:39.63
|Ryan Cochrane
|CAN
|2012 Olympic Games
The race is a bittersweet one for Finke and his fans. It was a personal best and a huge new American Record, but it also marked the first time Finke has lost a distance race at a major international competition. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old now has two Olympic Gold medals, a World Champs Gold and a World Champs Silver to his name, all with plenty of time left for a long career, if he chooses to pursue it.
He didn’t look entirely satisfied with silver during the medal ceremony–perhaps some motivation for next year’s WC and Paris? But objectively a great swim from Bobby. Just came up against a FANTASTIC swim from Greg