Bobby Finke Crushes American Record with 14:36.70 1500; #5 Performer All-Time

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Although he trailed Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri from start to finish, American Bobby Finke had an incredible race tonight in the 1500, roaring to a new American Record of 14:36.70. The swim makes Finke the #5 performer all-time in the event, moving up from #10.

Finke smashed the American Record, which stood as 14:39.48. The previous record was held by Connor Jaeger from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He negative split the race, swimming a 7:19.08 on the first 750m, then coming home in 7:17.62. Of course, in true Bobby Finke fashion, he came home with scorching speed, splitting 26.10 on the final 50. Adding in his penultimate 50 split of 29.20, Finke was a very fast 55.30 on the final 100. While 26.10 is obviously an incredible last 50 split for a 1500, it was actually a bit slower than his closing 50 at the Olympics last summer, which came in at 25.78. The fastest closing split of all-time came at the hands of China’s Sun Yang, when he was setting the 14:31.02 World Record. Yang closed his race in 25.68.

Here is the list of the all-time top 10 performers in the men’s LCM 1500 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Country Meet 1 14:31.02 Sun Yang CHN 2012 Olympic Games 2 14:32.80 Gregorio Paltrinieri ITA 2020 Campionato Italiano Assoluto 3 14:34.56 Grant Hackett AUS 2001 World Champs 4 14:36.15 Florian Wellbrock GER 2018 European Championships 5 14:36.70 Bobby Finke USA 2022 World Champs 6 14:36.88 Mykhailo Romanchuk UKR 2018 European Championships 7 14:37.28 Ous Mellouli TUN 2009 World Champs 8 14:39.48 Connor Jaeger USA 2016 Olympic Games 9 14:39.54 Mack Horton AUS 2016 Australian Trials 10 14:39.63 Ryan Cochrane CAN 2012 Olympic Games

The race is a bittersweet one for Finke and his fans. It was a personal best and a huge new American Record, but it also marked the first time Finke has lost a distance race at a major international competition. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old now has two Olympic Gold medals, a World Champs Gold and a World Champs Silver to his name, all with plenty of time left for a long career, if he chooses to pursue it.