Colgate Announces Addition of 13 Women, 8 Men for the Class of 2026

Head coach Ed Pretre has announced the Colgate University swimming and diving class of 2026, consisting of 13 women and eight men who will suit up for the Raiders in the fall of 2022.

“We are extremely excited about this class and the future of Colgate Swimming and Diving,” said Pretre, who will be entering his fourth season at the helm. “Each year we have been able to raise the bar, and next year will be a fun year to watch and see how much we have grown. On both the men’s and women’s sides, we have reached a level where scoring at the Patriot League Championship is starting to be the expectation. Now it’s a matter of climbing the charts. The current team has made their impact of shaping this team into what it is today with a strong work ethic, great academics and character.”

Women’s Swimming & Diving Class of 2026

Audrey Collins (Wayne, PA)

Radnor High School ׀ Upper Main Line YMCA

Events:

200 IM – 2:03.21

400 IM – 4:24.86

100 fly – 55.79

200 fly – 2:06.32

100 free – 52.74

200 breast – 2:24.30

“Audrey is extremely versatile and has the potential to be a top eight finalist at Patriots in the IM events. She will especially add great depth in our butterfly events. With her current high school times, Audrey is just a second off of our Colgate women’s freshman 200 butterfly record.”

Regan Hau (Vienna, VA)

James Madison School ׀ Machine Aquatics

Events:

100 breast – 1:03.25

200 breast – 2:18.98

100 fly – 57.87

200 IM – 2:09.54

“Regan is one of three breaststrokers in her class that will add great depth to our meet roster. With her current high school times, she is just a tenth of a second off of the current Colgate women’s freshman 100 breaststroke record.”

Mackenzie Ferguson (Richmond, VA)

The Collegiate School ׀ SwimRVA

Events:

100 back – 56.66

200 back – 2:02.00

100 fly – 58.12

50 free – 24.39

100 free – 53.62

200 free – 1:55.58

“Mackenzie is a three-sport high school athlete who will be a powerhouse for our backstroke and sprint events. With her current high school times, Mackenzie is less than a second off of our Colgate women’s freshman 200 backstroke record.”

Lubbock High School ׀ Lubbock Swim Club

Events:

50 breast – 29.31

100 breast – 1:03.39

200 breast – 2:24.37

200 IM – 2:08.19

100 free – 53.14

50 free – 24.58

“What impressed us the most about Emma during the recruiting process was not only her versatility in the breaststroke and sprint freestyle events but specifically her hard work ethic and attention to detail.”

Alyssa Dennis (Kirkwood, MO)

Kirkwood High School ׀ CSP Tideriders

Events:

100 breast – 1:03.94

200 breast – 2:21.13

100 fly – 55.65

100 back – 58.03

200 IM – 2:05.90

“When I think of Alyssa I think ‘swiss army knife of sprint events’. She can do anything from 100 fly, to 100 breaststroke, to 200 IM. She is going to be a key player in our dual meet lineup.”

Addisyn Donfris (Cary, IL)

Cary-Grove High School ׀ Barrington Swim Club

Events:

200 free – 1:55.70

500 free – 4:59.11

1650 free – 17:35.28

100 fly – 57.47

200 fly – 2:03.56

100 back – 58.13

200 back – 2:03.95

“Addisyn comes from a program with a history of successful college swimmers. Her current high school times in the 200 fly, 200 back, and 500 free would score at conference. Her mile is also not to be overlooked.”

Nicole Ben-David (Colonia, NJ)

Colonia High School ׀ Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA

Events:

100 free – 53.66

200 free – 1:54.03

500 free – 5:07.67

200 back – 2:08.49

100 fly – 58.76

200 fly – 2:09.23

200 IM – 2:09.52

“During the recruiting process, Nicole instantly clicked with the coaching staff and team. Her versatility is really going to help us in dual meets. She can do anything from the 200 free to the 200 IM.”

Elizabeth Rainey (St. Louis, MO)

St. Andrew’s School ׀ CSP Tideriders

Events:

50 free – 24.72

100 free – 53.81

“Elizabeth is going to surprise some people. She is a multi-sport athlete and is extremely athletic. With her focus going into swimming, she is going to be an unstoppable opponent.”

Mary Vertetis (Tacoma, WA)

Stadium High School ׀ King Aquatic Club

Events:

200 free – 1:55.02

500 free – 5:05.18

1650 free – 17:33.96

200 back – 2:05.16

400 IM – 4:35.72

“Mary will be a strong contributor in the distance free events. Her hard work ethic and positive presence on deck will be a great addition to our team for the next four years.”

Kate Hoover (Haddonfield, NJ)

Haddonfield Memorial High School ׀ Princeton Tigers Aquatic Club

Events:

1 Meter

3 Meter

“We are thrilled to be adding more divers to our lineup. Kate has shown great power and skill behind her twisters and inwards, and we can’t wait to see what she is able to do throughout her freshman season.”

Reilly Brennan (Devon, PA)

Agnes Irwin School ׀ Suburban Seahawks Club

Events:

100 fly – 58.25

200 fly – 2:10.75

200 back – 2:08.89

“Reilly was our first commit of this class. She is energetic, caring, and incredibly driven. We are very excited to have her help out in our fly and back events next year.”

Ella Olafsson (New Canaan, CT)

New Canaan High School ׀ Whirlwind Diving

Events:

1 Meter

3 Meter

“Ella has a lot of strength and height with her board rides, and we are excited to see how that will continue to progress through the years at Colgate. We already have a feeling she will be a force on 3-meter.”

Erin Shea (West Hartford, CT)

Northwest Catholic High School ׀ West Hartford Aquatic Club

Events:

100 back – 59.88

200 back – 2:09.98

“Erin is an extremely hard worker. As she continues to improve on her breaststroke tempo and speed she will truly be a force to be reckoned with. She is someone to watch out for the next four years.”

Men’s Swimming & Diving Class of 2026

Matthew Freund (Newton, NJ)

Lenape Valley Regional High School ׀ North Jersey Barracudas

Events:

100 fly – 51.21

200 fly – 1:52.71

100 free – 48.49

200 free – 1:45.48

400 IM – 4:12.74

“Matthew was one of our first commits for this class. His 200 fly this past year has really impressed us. On his recruiting trip, he immediately clicked with the team and coaching staff. He is the energy we want on this team.”

Jack Casavant (Ridgewood, NJ)

Ridgewood High School ׀ Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Events:

100 breast – 57.65

200 breast – 2:07.73

200 IM – 1:54.80

400 IM – 4:10.62

100 fly – 50.99

“Jack can swim anything from the 100 breast, to the 100 fly, to the 200 IM. It’s going to be fun exploring what events he will focus on at the conference. Jack’s current high school times would beat our men’s freshman records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.”

Jack Lira (Mahwah, NJ)

Ridgewood High School ׀ Bergen Barracudas

Events:

50 free – 21.55

100 free – 47.21

200 free – 1:43.25

“Jack has had an outstanding past season. He has the potential to be on our freestyle relays and be a strong competitor in dual meets. He is a major score for us.”

Ryan Jee (Greenwich, CT)

Greenwich High School ׀ Greenwich YWCA Dolphins

Events:

50 free – 21.38

100 free – 47.02

200 free – 1:43.71

100 fly – 49.29

200 fly – 1:53.49

100 back – 51.76

100 breast – 57.23

200 IM – 1:49.80

“Ryan comes from one of the best high school programs in the country. His current high school times would beat our men’s freshman 100 fly, 200 IM, and 100 breast records. More impressively, his current time also beats our overall men’s team record in the 200 IM.”

Alex Rose (Ridgewood, NJ)

Bergen Catholic High School ׀ Empire Swimming

Events:

100 free – 48.49

200 free – 1:45.22

100 back – 53.59

100 fly – 52.38

“Alex was another one who had an impressive year. He will be a contender for our men’s freestyle relays while also helping in our back and fly events. His positive attitude is contagious and we are excited to have him bring the energy on deck.”

Andrew Mazzacano (Park Ridge, NJ)

Bergen Catholic High School ׀ Empire Swimming

Events:

100 back – 52.17

200 back – 1:55.22

100 breast – 59.34

200 breast – 2:07.76

200 IM – 1:54.96

400 IM – 4:13.67

“Andrew has very strong backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle. Once we develop his fly, he is going to have some stellar drops in his IM. What impressed us the most was his calm, cool, and collected demeanor. He is not afraid to work hard and push boundaries.”

Hunter Adams (Freehold, NJ)

Freehold Township High School ׀ Y Greater Monmouth Swim Team

Events:

100 back – 53.11

200 back – 1:53.61

100 fly – 50.60

200 fly – 1:51.48

200 IM – 1:57.83

100 free – 48.07

“Hunter is just off the 200 fly and 200 back team freshman records. He has the potential to score at conference and help in our medley relays. He also comes from an extremely successful club program which will only help in his college transition.”

Matthew Szypula (Dix Hills, NY)

Half Hollow Hills East High School ׀ Team Suffolk Swim Club

Events:

100 back – 51.77

200 back – 1:52.38

400 IM – 4:04.91

100 free – 48.47

200 free – 1:45.70

500 free – 4:45.89

“Matt’s current high school time beats our men’s 200 backstroke freshman record. He is also not far off of our 400 IM freshman record. There is no doubt that he is going to make this team better in and out of the pool. We hit a home run with him.”

