Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Gulf Coast Relay Wins Nailbiter

Florida Gulf Coast went down to the wire this week with Liberty, with the meet coming down to the 200 free relay.

FGCU led 124-121, coming off a disappointing 400 IM in which a meet-clinching Eagles win was overturned by a DQ. That left Gulf Coast in need of a relay win after losing the meet-opening medley relay by almost three seconds. Liberty also had 50 free champ Rachel Hoeve, who topped the individual 50 by two tenths.

Katie Latham, who was second in that individual 50, led off in 23.71 for the Eagles, just .02 off of her individual swim in her fourth race of the meet. Hoeve rolled with a huge 22.8 split to put Liberty back in the lead, but a rock-solid consistent effort from Gulf Coast’s relay wore down Liberty, as a 23.3 from Gracie Redding, a 23.1 from Hannah Burdge and a 23.2 from Fanny Teijonsalo capped off a 1:33.49 win.

That launched Gulf Coast to a narrow 137-125 win. That keeps FGCU a perfect 3-0 in the conference and knocked off Liberty’s perfect mark.

