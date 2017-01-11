Croatia Takes 3rd Consecutive Win In World League European Tournament

2012 Olympic champions and 2016 Olympic silver medallists Croatia are the only team with three wins at the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League European tournament 2017, defeating the Netherlands 18-7 (4-1, 5-0, 5-2, 4-4) last night in Eindhoven (NED). Group B’s Croatia with 9 points are followed by Greece in the ranking who have accumulated 6 points so far. The Hellenic team scored 16 goals against 7 for the French in Athens (4-3, 4-1, 5-2, 3-1). The Netherlands and France complete the ranking in this order with 3 and 0 points respectively. Group A’s games were a lot closer as both Germany-Romania and Slovakia-Serbia ended up in ties. Serbia narrowly beat Slovakia 18-17 after penalty shootout, while Germany took the victory 14-13 after a long penalty session. As a consequence, Serbia maintains the lead of Group B, followed by Slovakia and Romania (4 points each) and Germany with 1 point. Finally in last night’s Group C’s only game, Italy defeated Georgia 14-5 despite a slow first quarter (1-2, 5-1, 3-1, 5-1). Current ranking after round 3 Group A: SRB 7pts (2W, 1Wp); SVK 4pts (1W, 1Lp, 1L), ROU 4pts (1W, 1Lp, 1L); GER 1pt (1Wp, 2L)

Group B: CRO 9pts (3W); GRE 6pts (2W, 1L); NED 3pts (1W, 2L); FRA 0pt (3L)

Group C: ITA 6pts (2W); RUS 3pts (1W, 1L); GEO 0pt (2L) The fourth round of the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League 2017 will take place on February 14. The following games will be played: GER-SVK ROU-SRB GRE-CRO FRA-NED RUS-GEO News courtesy of FINA.