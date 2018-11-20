Blake Pieroni Shares Lessons From World Cup on Red Carpet (Video)

Last night at the Golden Goggles, we caught up with some of USA Swimming’s elite, including Blake Pieroni who has been in and out of the country for the entire fall. Pieroni participated in all 7 stops of the world cup, including meets in Eindhoven, Budapest, Toyko, and Singapore.

Pieroni shared that racing short course meters was a valuable learning experience, both because he won’t be racing yards too much anymore and he got to meet many international swimmers who attended the meets as well. His accomplishments through the series were highlighted by tying an American record held by Olympic and World champion Ian Crocker.

Pieroni will be back in action in the SCM pool in a few weeks, traveling back to Asia for the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.