Bishop England Girls Win 3rd Straight SCHSL State Title, 1st Title in 4A

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL SWIM LEAGUE (SCHSL) STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 4A

October 14-15, 2024

Columbia, South Carolina

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The 2024 South Carolina High School 4A State Championship wrapped up earlier this month in Columbia, South Carolina. Class 4A represents the schools with a higher population, second to the largest schools in 5A. Bishop England High School took the trophy for the girl’s teams, beating out Gray Collegiate Academy by over 100 points. This year marks Bishop England’s move into class 4A from 3A after the Bishop England girls won the 3A state title in 2023 and 2022. It was a tight race for the boy’s title, however South Aiken came out victorious by just 23.5 points.

Girls Recap

Top 5 Teams:

Bishop England, 517.5 Gray Collegiate Academy, 411.5 AC Flora, 258.5 DW Daniel, 239 Hilton Head, 200

Juniors Ellie Chalupsky and Mia DeVito each collected 3 golds and 1 silver for Bishop England High School. Chalupsky, who committed to Arizona State University in 2026, swam a new personal best of 55.35 in the 100 back, placing her in 1st by 4.39 seconds. She clocked another new personal best in the 100 fly, touching in 55.77 for a 1st place win. Chalupsky helped her team take 1st in the 200 free relay and 2nd in the 400 free relay.

DeVito had an equally as impressive meet, winning 1st in the 50 free with a personal best of 23.61, making her the only girl to break 24.00 in the event. Her winning 100 free time of 51.92 was also a personal best, swimming her fastest time since December 2023. DeVito swam alongside Chalupsky in the 200 free and 400 free relay, leading off both events.

Peighton Johnson of Gray Collegiate Academy took home three golds and 1 silver as a sophomore. Johnson and DeVito tied for 1st in the 100 free, and her winning 200 free time of 1:53.21 separated her from the pack. Johnson led her 200 free relay to 2nd, with a new personal best in her 50 free split of 24.29. She also lead off her 400 free relay, which took 1st over Bishop England by .06.

Senior Grace Boyce of Camden High School collected her 1st state title after swimming at the meet since she was a sophomore. Her new personal best 100 breast time of 1:04.32 landed her in 1st, and her new best 200 free time of 1:54.75 placed her 2nd. Boyce claimed 4th in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 free as a sophomore, and took 3rd in both events as a junior.

Other notable swims include freshman Ellie Russell’s 100 fly, with a new personal best time at 1:00.69 placing her in 4th. As Russell inches closer to breaking a minute, she has room to become a powerhouse butterflyer for DW Daniel High School.

Boys Recap

Top 5 Teams:

South Aiken, 391 DW Daniel, 367.5 Bishop England, 356 Gray Collegiate Academy, 306 Fountain Inn, 196

Sophomore Luke Hamon of DW Daniel scored the most golds out of the boys at the meet. Hamon took 1st in the 200 free at a new personal best of 1:41.11, and secured 1st in the 100 fly at a new best of 49.30. With two more years in high school to go, Hamon was the only male in class 4A to break 50.00 in the 100 fly. He swam alongside teammates Phelim Crowley, Curtis Henry, and Jay Owens in the 400 free and 200 medley relay, bringing home two more gold medals.

University of North Carolina-Wilmington commit Joe Sorrell of Gray Collegiate Academy celebrated his last state meet by winning two golds, one silver, and one bronze. He secured 1st in the 100 free at 45.85, and 2nd in the 50 free at 21.08. He led off the 200 free relay that raced to 1st, and his 200 medley relay punched 3rd.

Junior Jack McCrae of South Pointe High School collected his 500 free title for the second year in a row, swimming in a new personal best time of 4:37.27. His 200 free landed him 3rd, three seconds ahead of 4th place. McCrae and his brother Bradley McCrae were the only two swimmers from South Pointe to qualify for the meet. Bradley put out two new personal best times, finishing 6th in the 200 IM at 2:09.92 and 9th in the 100 back at 58.75.

Finn Eby of Beaufort High School broke his school’s 500 free record, swimming in a new personal best of 5:28.67, 4.27 seconds faster than his previous best time set in early October.

Senior Owen Fritts of Bishop England swam in his fourth consecutive state championship meet, placing 1st in the 50 free at 20.78, making him the only male to break 20.00. His 100 free time of 46.11 placed him 2nd, out-touching Crowley by .10. Fritts first competed at state as a freshman, placing 3rd in both the 200 IM and 100 breast. He took home two state titles from his sophomore year, winning 1st in the 100 breast and 200 IM. He collected 2 more state titles his junior year in the 50 free and 100 free, making him a consistent competitor of high-level meets throughout his high school career. Fritts has yet to announce if he will compete at a collegiate level next year.