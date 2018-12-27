Earlier we shared some of our top underwater swimming photos from the past year. During our annual end of the year sit down with swimming photographerMike Lewis we also selected some of our favorite swimming photos of 2018: above the surface.
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
Leave a Reply