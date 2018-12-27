Swimming Photos of 2018: Above the Surface

Earlier we shared some of our top underwater swimming photos from the past year.  During our annual end of the year sit down with swimming photographer Mike Lewis we also selected some of our favorite swimming photos of 2018: above the surface.

Rowdy Gaines sharing the joy and passion for swimming during the 2018 USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash tour stop in Washington, DC (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel prior to the start of the 100 free finals at the USA Swimming Summer Nationals in Irvine, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Wyatt Hodges goes a best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.82) days after earning his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from U.C. Berkeley (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel takes one last look at the scoreboard after his final NCAA win in the 100 free where he cracked the 40.0 barrier (39.90) (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga takes time to hang with fans following the win at the Mesa Pro Swim in April (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lilly King dominating in the prelims of the 100 breaststroke at the Santa Clara Pro Swim in June (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky on her way to the press conference announcing her new sponsorship deal with TYR (photo: Mike Lewis)

Meiron Cheruti up for the 50 at the Mesa Pro Swim Series stop in April (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leah Smith closing out the prelim swim in the 400IM at the Mesa Pro Swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Phelps and Boomer Phelps out to support Chase Kalisz in the finals of the 200IM in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers throws a smile back to his wife Annie and daughter Skylar following the finals of the 100 back in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mallory Comerford all smiles in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nathan Adrian relaxed after round 1 of the 50 free shootout at the Pro Swim in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ivan Puskovitch takes the feed on his way to the gold medal during the USA Swimming Junior National Championships (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ella Eastin back at full force in Stanford following her team’s NCAA title (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cullen Jones and Reece Whitley sharing the joy of swimming at the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash tour stop in Washington, DC (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cody MIller race ready at the Mesa Pro Swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz on his way to the win the 200 IM at the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series stop in Mesa, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky way out in front on her way to gold in the 1500 freestyle at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan (photo: Mike Lewis)

Justin Wright in Phoenix, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ashley Twichell totally stoked following the win in the 10K at the USA Swimming open water nationals in Tempe, Arizona (photo: Mike Lewis)

For the love of swimming. A sister and brother enjoy the fun during the USA Swimming Foundation Make a Splash Tour stop in Baltimore, Maryland (photo: Mike Lewis)

Blake Pieroni steps to the blocks at the NCAA championships in Minneapolis – Pieroni leads off the 800 free relay in a 1:29.63 becoming the first person to break 1:30 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel in Gainesville, Florida (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

