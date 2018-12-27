Tokyo Olympic Volunteer Submissions Exceed Target

With the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, the pieces are starting to fall into place on several levels, including in terms of personnel.

For instance, the deadline for volunteer applications, which began in September, came and went this week with a better-than-expected 186,101 prospective volunteers submitting their applications.

Organizers originally set their goal of 80,000 individuals, so the actual numbers more than doubled that figure. Of the applicants, according to The Japan Times, 63% are female and 37% are non-Japanese.

Volunteers will provide personal, operational and media support, say organizers.

Per The Japan Times, volunteer orientation sessions will start in February and basic training in October.