Becca Meyers Sets SM12 200 IM American Record at Para Pan Pacs Day 3

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships featured finals for the women’s S2-S5 50 back, men’s S1-S5 50 back, women’s S5-11, 13, and 14 200 IM, and men’s S6 – 11, 13, and 14 200 IM. There was also a women’s 24-point 4×100 free relay.

Japan’s Mayumi Narita, swimming in the S5 class, won the 50 back in 48.19. Brazil’s Edena Garcia was the fastest S3 in 56.10, and Tammy Cunnington the fastest S4 in 1:10.25. Brazil’s Daniel Dias was the only S5 in the men’s race, going 36.23, and the only other swimmer, S2 Grant Patterson, was 56.96.

The United States’ Becca Meyers won the SM12 200 IM in 2:25.80, a new American record. New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe won the SM10 race over Aurélie Rivard in 2:28.91; Rivard was 2:30.05. U.S. standout Jessica Long won the SM8 race in 2:40.66 over Lakeisha Patterson, who was 2:41.52.

Canada’s SM13 swimmer Nicolas Guy-Turbide broke his own Americas record in the 200 IM, going 2:15.03; his teammate and SM10 swimmer Alexander Elliot won the men’s 200 IM in 2:15.45 – overall, Canada racked up 10 medals Saturday. Australia’s Timothy Hodge won the SM9 race in 2:16:44, and the U.S.’s Robert Griswold won the SM8 race in 2:24.26.

The American and Australian women dueled it out in the 34-point 4×100 medley relay. The Australian team of Ellie Cole, Tiffany Thomas Kane, Paige Leonhardt, and Lakeisha Patterson prevailed in 4:59.12. Americans Hannah Aspen, Mikaela Jenkins, Elizabeth Smith, and McKenzie Coan took silver in 5:00.20.