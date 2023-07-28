Beata Nelson And Blake Pieroni Are Biggest Names To Scratch Night 3 Finals Of TYR Pro

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although Worlds is going on in Japan, some of the top swimmers in the US are out competing in California. Day 2 did not see many scratches heading into finals, but today there are a few more in the top 16.

Night 3 Event Schedule

M&W 400 IM

M&W 100 fly

M&W 200 free

M&W 100 breast

M&W 100 back

The most notably names scratching night 3 finals are Beata Nelson and Blake Pieroni. Nelson scratched the 100 butterfly after swimming the seventh-fastest time this morning as she touched in a 59.02. Nelson swam a personal best in the event last month at US Nationals in Indianapolis. Her time of 58.16 won the ‘B’ final. In addition to her scratch tonight, Nelson also declared a false start (DFS) with her 100 back this morning, which was after the 100 fly.

Blake Pieroni has scratched the men’s 200 free after swimming the ninth fastest this morning as he touched in a 1:48.93. The 27 year old retired from the sport last August but made a return at the beginning of this summer to “enjoy the sport and give back to the community.” His swim from this morning was a season best time, over a second faster than the 1:50.13 he swam two weeks ago at the Indiana state meet. Pieroni competed in the 50 free as well as the 400 medley relay yesterday.

Also scratching out of the men’s 200 free tonight was Bradley Dunham who swam a 1:49.61 for the 15th fastest time of the morning. That was a best time for Dunham as his previous best was a 1:50.83 from May 2021.

Josephine Fuller has also scratched tonight, opening up another spot in the ‘A’ final of the 100 back. Fuller swam a 1:02.13 this morning. Fuller broke the 1:00 mark in the event at US Nationals last month. Fuller instead will swim in the ‘B’ final of the 100 breast tonight.

Mia O’Leary of Australia has scratched out of the 100 breast after swimming a 1:10.86 this morning. That was the 10th fastest this morning and would have placed her in the ‘B’ final.

George Ratiu swam a 53.52 this morning in the men’s 100 fly for the 11th fastest time in prelims. Ratiu was entered in the meet with a yards time.

Sophie Duncan swam a 5:02.96 in the 400 IM for the 11th fastest time this morning but has scratched finals.