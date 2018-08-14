Australian Coach Charged With Indecently Touching Minor

A 55-year-old swimming and triathlon coach in Queensland, Australia has been arrested and accused of touching a girl under the age of 16.

News.com.au reports that the coach, based out of north Brisbane, allegedly touched a girl “known to him in the 1990s.” The coach is not named in that story, nor similar ones by MyGC.com.au and 9News.com.au.

All three stories report that Queensland police arrested the man last Thursday and charged him with three counts of indecent dealing with a child under the age of 16. The coach reportedly worked at “Clayfield, Virginia and Nudgee in Brisbane’s northern suburbs.”

He’ll face a court appearance on September 4.