Aussie Meg Harris Puts Up Promising LC Times At Rackley Meet

2023 RACKLEY CENTENARY LC PREP MEET (AUS)

  • Saturday, October 21st & Sunday, October 22nd
  • Centenary Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results: Meet Mobile – 2023 Rackley Centenary LC Prep Meet

While several Australians finished up their World Aquatics Swimming World Cup campaign, another made her new club debut at a domestic meet down under.

21-year-old Olympian Meg Harris raced at the 2023 Rackley Centenary Long Course Prep Meet this weekend, representing her new home.

As we reported, the World Record holder left her previous training camp of the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) in Adelaide this past August. She had been under the tutelage of Peter Bishop, coach of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmerssince 2021, but decided to change things up and head to Damien Jones at Rackley.

At the Rackley Centenary LC Prep Meet this weekend, Harris put up the following times:

  • 5om free – 25.04
  • 100m free – 54.19
  • 50m fly 27.33

Harris owns lifetime bests of 24.29 in the 50m free, 52.92 in the 100m free and 26.63 in the 50m fly, so this weekend’s performances were solid for the Olympic athlete.

Jones is Harris’ third coach in the past two years. Jones’ Rackley Swim Team group includes recent 400-meter freestyle world champion Sam Short and Tokyo Olympian Tommy Neill. Four-time Olympian Cate Campbell had joined Jones at Rackley last year before switching to Vince Raleigh at Chandler Swimming Club in May.

Dan386
58 minutes ago

Go Meg

