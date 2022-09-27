Auburn To Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign With Orange & Blue Intrasquad On Wednesday

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Swimming & Diving is back in action. Head coach Ryan Wochomurka enters his second season at the helm of the Tiger program and will kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the Orange vs. Blue Intrasquad meet on Wednesday, Sep. 28.

The Auburn divers will get underway at 3 p.m. CT while the swimming is slated to begin at 3:30.

After a strong finish to the 2021-22 season at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, the program is looking to build upon the momentum from a season ago.

Last season, the men finished with the program’s highest finish at the NCAAs since 2018 and enter the season as Swim Swam’s No. 24 ranked team.

Meanwhile, 10 individual women qualified for the NCAA Championships last spring, the most since 2016 and the third most amongst the SEC a season ago.

More than 30 of Wochomurka’s crew enjoyed a strong showing at the Phillips 66 National Championships over the summer. Collectively, the Tigers posted 30 final swims, including two A finals and nine B finals. Auburn swimmers claimed 11 finishes of 15th or better and four top-10 performances.

Wednesday’s meet will be the first chance for Tiger fans to see Auburn’s 18 fresh-faced student-athletes as well as the incoming transfers.

Auburn’s women will be back in the pool at Vanderbilt on Oct. 7 in Nashville, Tennessee, while the men will wait until Oct. 14 for the USC Invite in Los Angeles, California for their first taste of official competition this year.