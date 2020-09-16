At Least 4 Australians Will Still Compete In ISL Season

At least four Australian swimmers are still planning to participate in the International Swimming League despite reports that an international travel ban could bar Australians from competing.

A source tells SwimSwam that four Australians are confirmed to be planning to compete in the ISL this season in spite of Swimming Australia directives, though specific names aren’t yet available.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Australia has maintained heavy restrictions on international travel. SwimSwam has been told that at least one Australian athlete had an exemption to that travel ban denied by Swimming Australia. Traveling to the ISL season camp anyways would be considered a breach of Swimming Australia’s Code of Conduct and could cause the Australian federation to pull funding and support from the athlete.

Then today, the London Roar announced that none of its Australian athletes would be competing in the ISL this season. The Roar had the most sizable Australian contingent of any team, with 9 Australians on the roster including huge names like Minna Atherton, Cate Campbell and Kyle Chalmers.

It’s not clear whether the four unnamed swimmers who will be competing in the ISL are receiving Swimming Australia funding or not. It’s possible that Swimming Australia would have less authority over the movements of athletes who are not receiving financial support from the federation. You can see a full list of all 28 Australians named to original ISL Season 2 rosters here.

The ISL’s second season is taking place during a five-week training camp block in Budapest, Hungary. The professional swimming league said last week it would test every athlete every five days during the camp, but declined to reveal whether athletes would be quarantined to hotels and training facilities while in Budapest.