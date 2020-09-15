Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swim CEO Series: David McCagg on Why GMX7 is Great for Resistance Training

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with GMX7 CEO David McCagg, who gave us the ins and outs of his new product, X-1 Pro. It’s been tested by Ryan Lochte, Caeleb Dressel, and more, and it seems like it could revolutionize the resistance training world. McCagg also gives a candid account of his swimming career and the highs and lows of dealing with a boycotted 1980 Olympic Games.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

