ASU Debuts Updated Devil Room

The Sun Devils released a “MTV Crib” mock video debuting their newly improved Mona Plummer Devil Room.

Thank you to all our donors and supporters for helping renovate the Mona Plummer Devil Room for us, @sundeviltri, and @SunDevilWP! pic.twitter.com/qVJLa9Krgs — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) September 12, 2017

ASU swimmers, Andrew Porter and Krista Kolkebeck, show us around the new lounge that is shared amongst the swimmers, divers, water polo players, and triathletes.

The room features a kitchen with three fridges stocked with food and drinks for on-the-go nutrition. The walls are covered with photos of Devil athletes in action representing the aquatic teams. New couches and chairs make the lounge a place to do homework before and after practices. And of course, a flat screen TV to watch film.

ASU starts off their 2017-2018 swimming and diving season with an intrasquad meet on October 6. Their first dual meet of the season will be against Utah on October 27 in Tempe, Arizona.

Head coach Bob Bowman put together a challenging and competitive schedule for the Devils this season. Both the men’s and the women’s teams are facing the 2017 NCAA Champions in January 2018 – Stanford (women) and Texas (men).

The Devils will travel to Palo Alto to take on Stanford on January 20. Stanford’s women are ranked No. 1, and the Stanford men are ranked No. 5 for the season. The team comes back to Tempe the following week to battle Texas on January 26. The Texas men are three-peat champions and ranked No. 2 for the season behind Cal. The Texas women are also ranked high as they are tied for the No. 2 spot with Cal.

Other standout non-conference dual meets for the Devils are against Harvard, Florida State, and Indiana.

Check out ASU’s full schedule here.