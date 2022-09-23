Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Associate Head Rachel Stratton-Mills on ASU Pro Group, Building a Successful Team

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Rachel Stratton-Mills joined the SwimSwam podcast one month into her 6th season at Arizona State University. The Associate Head Coach for Sun Devils talks about the “Fruit Salad,” that makes up the ’22-’23 team in Tempe, and explains the different, fruit-inspired, names for each training group. She talks about what has gone well in her first 5 seasons, where the program can go, and what it will take to get there.Rachel discusses how the recent influx of professionals including Simone Manual, Regan Smith, Chase Kalisz, and Jay Litherland affects the coaches and college team.Before coming to ASU, Rachel had a very successful run at Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics where she helped Lia Neal make the Olympic Team in 2012 and put two other swimmers on the junior national team. In this podcast, she discusses the differences between club and college coaching and what common characteristics make the best programs.

USA Swimming recently featured Rachel as one of the speakers for the Women Coaches in Governance Program and she discusses some of the goals of the program and ways female coaches can continue to become more of a presence on deck and within the swimming community.

