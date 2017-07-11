Associate Head Coach Ryan Mallam Out At Arizona State

Associate Head Coach Ryan Mallam is no longer a part of the Arizona State University coaching staff, sources tell SwimSwam. Mallam is no longer listed with the team coaching staff on the school’s website.

Older versions of the team’s coaching page show Mallam listed as associate head coach as recently as June 28. The staff currently shows only five names.

Mallam was well-known as a sprint coach, with coaching stops at junior college powerhouse Indian River and the SEC’s Texas A&M prior to Arizona State. He was hired on as associate head coach at ASU in the spring of 2015, shortly after Arizona State hired Bob Bowman as its head coach for the men’s and women’s programs.

Bowman’s coaching staff still lists Rachel Stratton-Mills as a senior assistant coach and Dan Kesler and Derek Schmitt as assistant coaches. The diving coach role is filled by Mark Bradshaw, potentially leaving one full-time coaching role still open on the team.

We’ve reached out to Arizona State for comment, but haven’t yet received a reply.

It’s worth noting that Bowman’s most famous pupil, Olympic hero Michael Phelps, retired from swimming (for good this time, he says) after last summer’s Rio Olympics. Phelps has previously said that after his retirement from competition, he would be serving as a volunteer assistant on Bowman’s Arizona State staff.