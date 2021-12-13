Ashley McMillan Lowers Pair of Canadian NAG Records To Close Out OJI

2021 Ontario Junior International

December 9-12, 2021

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Canada

Short course meters (SCM)

After breaking the 100 breaststroke mark on Friday, Ashley McMillan took down two more Canadian National Age Group Records over the weekend to close out the 2021 Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto.

McMillan, a 17-year-old out of the Greater Ottawa (GO) Kingfish, blasted her way to victory on Saturday in the women’s 100 backstroke, clocking 56.90 to erase Taylor Ruck‘s 15-17 NAG of 56.99 set in 2017.

McMillan, who came into the meet having never even broken a minute (1:00.08 best time, went 58.68 in the heats), also took down the OJI meet record of 57.63, set by Danielle Hanus in 2015.

The event marked a 1-2-3 podium sweep for GO, with Regan Rathwell the runner-up in 57.76 and Dylan Scholes taking third in 1:00.87.

Later in the Saturday session, McMillan added a big win in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:23.97), annihilating her previous PB coming into the meet (2:32.94) while coming within a second of Kelsey Wog‘s 2015 meet record of 2:23.00. Wog is also the 15-17 NAG record holder at 2:21.62.

With four individual wins already under her belt (having also claimed the 50 back on Friday), McMillan made it a perfect six-for-six on Sunday, including resetting another NAG record in the 200 IM.

McMillan soared to a time of 2:06.57, smashing the previous NAG and meet record of 2:07.78 set by Sarah Darcel in 2016. McMillan came into the meet with a best time of 2:11.46, set at the 2019 OJIs.

The USC commit closed things off with a sixth individual victory on Sunday night, winning the women’s 50 breast in 31.16. Canada does not recognize NAG records in the stroke 50s.

McMillan also raced the prelims of the 400 IM before scratching the final on Friday. That race was won by Etobicoke’s Summer McIntosh, who didn’t enter any events over the weekend.

Her GO teammate Rathwell, a 2022 Tennessee commit, also broke a meet record on Sunday, winning the women’s 200 back in 2:04.17 to break the previous OJI mark of 2:05.40 set by Hanus in 2016.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS