Army Downs UMass, Collecting 27 Event Victories

Army vs. UMass

Oct. 11, 2019

West Point, N.Y.

Men: Army 191-104; Women: Army 190-105

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Army West Point men’s swimming and diving team topped Massachusetts, 191-104, Friday evening winning 13 events.

The Black Knights finished one-two in seven of those events. Army won both the 200 medley relay (1:31.74) and 400 free relay (3:08.39).

Daniel Alaimo championed both boards tonight with scores of 267.38 (1-meter) and 287.85 (3-meter).

1,000 Free: Ford Blaylock (9:38.04), first // Kevin Lin (9:47.12), second

200 Free: Tanner Falls (1:41.80), first // Graham Ungrady (1:42.29), second // Sean Dwyer (1:43.36), third

100 Back: Brian McKenrick (50.69), first

100 Breast: Evan Zhang (56.00), first

200 Fly: Johnny Ellery (1:51.55), first

50 Free: Josh Zock (20.39), first // Hogan Harper (21.16), second

100 Free: Billy Webber (46.56), first // Jacob Powell (46.62), second // Nathan Hein (47.16), third // Josh Zock (47.36) fourth

200 Back: Brian McKenrick (1:52.24), first

200 Breast: Evan Zhang (2:05.04), first // Ty Dang (2:06.05), second // Lawrence Quintana (2:09.09), third

500 Free: Ford Blaylock (4:25.27), first // Tanner Falls (4:45.39), second // Graham Ungrady (4:47.66), third

100 Fly: Kevin Doo (49.12), first // Johnny Ellery (50.37), second

1-Meter: Daniel Alaimo (267.38), first // Kyle Lipton (214.43), second

3-Meter: Daniel Alaimo (287.85), first // Kyle Lipton (216.68), third // Robert Rizzo (170.18), fourth

The Army West Point women’s swimming and diving team earned a convincing 190-105 victory over Massachusetts Friday evening winning 14 events.

The Black Knights finished one-two in 12 of those events as well. Army swept the top spots in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relays.

Kristen Gullickson won both distance events tonight (500 free and 1,000 free), while Mandolin Nguyen, Marie Docken and Josephine Marsh also championed multiple events.

1,000 Free: Kristen Gullickson (10:28.95), first // Tania Rodriguez (10:54.34), second

200 Free: Brianna Romaine (1:54.09), first // Sammie Edwards (1:55.41), second // Maddie Duracinsky (1:55.77), third

100 Back: Josephine Marsh (57.60), first // Lauren Carag (57.82), second // Mia Rankin (57.84), third

100 Breast: Mandolin Nguyen (1:03.56), first // Gillian Burch (1:04.82), second // Rebecca Morel (1:05.75), third

200 Fly: Marie Docken (2:03.36), first // Emily Landeryou (2:09.70), second

50 Free: Madison Berg (24.25), first // Mia Rankin (24.46), second // Angela Huang (24.49), third // Nicole Parry (24.50), fourth

100 Free: Brianna Romaine (52.63), first

200 Back: Josephine Marsh (2:02.70), first // Lauren Carag (2:09.05), second

200 Breast: Mandolin Nguyen (2:20.27), first // Gillian Burch (2:24.53), second // Rebecca Morel (2:26.49), third

500 Free: Kristen Gullickson (5:06.60), first

100 Fly: Marie Docken (56.89), first // Madison Berg (58.49), second // Emily Landeryou (58.97), third

200 IM: Mandolin Nguyen (2:07.77), first // Gillian Burch (2:11.27), second // Rebecca Morel (2:11.31), third

The Black Knights compete at UConn on Nov. 2.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s swimming and diving team completed their first of two meets of the weekend on the road at Army West Point Friday afternoon as the Black Knights came away with a 191-104 win over the Minutemen at Crandall Pool.

UMass opened the day with a runner-up finish for four points in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:33.20 put together by Seamus Trzewik-Quinn, Al Madden, William Munstermann, and Michael Tartakovsky.

Munstermann and Trzewik-Quinn helped the Minutemen grab nine points in the 100 Back, finishing second and third respectively led by Munstermann’s time of 51.34. Trzewik-Quinn went on to pace UMass again, this time in the 200 Back with a time 1:53.90 to finish second while Noah Witt and Brandon Musaku finished in fourth and fifth for seven points.

Jamie MacDonald added a pair of runner-up finishes on the day, first in the 200 Fly with a swim of 1:51.63 as the Minutemen grabbed seven points with Casey Ransford touching the wall right behind in third. MacDonald went on to record his second runner-up finish with a time of 1:55.48 in the 200 IM. Ransford led the duo in the 100 Fly with a time of 50.91 to take third with MacDonald in fourth.

Freshman diver Tommy Cotner led the way on the boards for the Minutemen, scoring 221.25 to take second in the 3-Meter Dive to go along with a third-place finish in the 1-Meter.

Al Madden paced the Minutemen in the 100 Breaststroke with a runner-up swim of 56.99 while Luther Gordon rounded out the top-five finishers. Gordon also added a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:09.48 in the 200 Breast while Ben Gryski finished in fifth.

Emerson Kiefer nearly rallied to finish second in the 1000 Freestyle, missing out on the runner-up spot by .53 seconds as he posted a time of 9:47.65 to take third with Harry Ortof finishing in fourth.

Ryan Pedrick picked up a third-place finish in the 50 Free with a time of 21.28 while Tartakovsky rounded out the top-five

Maja Boric led the Minutewomen to a combined 29 points with a pair of top performances on the diving boards as the University of Massachusetts women’s swimming and diving team was defeated on the road by Army West Point 190-105 on Friday afternoon.

Boric helped UMass to 15 points on the 3-Meter board with a top-score of 275.62 while freshmen Emma Petrovich and Maddie Doyle rounded out the top-five in third and fourth. The senior started her day with a score of 260.85 to lead all divers in the 3-Meter with Beth Luther adding a top-three finish.

Mariam Labib clocked in a swim of 53.39 in the 100 Freestyle to pick up four points for the Minutewomen as she finished in second. Kelsey Cordery led the way for UMass in fourth in the 50 Free earlier in the afternoon while Labib rounded out the top-five.

Bella Snyder paced the Minutewomen distance swimmers in the 500 Freestyle with a runner-up time of 5:12.01 with Olga Egkorova coming in fourth with a swim of 5:15.26.

A trio of freshmen added three third-place finishes for UMass on the day, starting with a top-three swim from Rachel Woods-Bannan in the 1,000 Freestyle with a time of 10:59.98. Summer Pierce followed in the very next event, the 200 Fly, with a time of 2:10.43 to claim third. Jane Denenberg led all Minutewomen in the 200 Back with a time of 2:10.48 while fellow freshman Kirsten Ardis took fourth.

UMass continues their road trip tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. against Fairfield.