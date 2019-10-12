Liberty Tops Campbell 131.5-125.5 in CCSA Opener

Campbell vs. Liberty

Oct. 11, 2019

Buies Creek, North Carolina

Women: Liberty 131.5-125.5

Results

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

Liberty defeated longtime conference opponent Campbell 131.5-125.5 on Friday at Johnson Aquatic Center in the Lady Flames’ CCSA opener.

The Lady Flames improved their record to 3-1 on the season, while the Camels fell to 2-3, with all five of their head-to-head matchups coming against CCSA teams so far this year.

Liberty Event Winners

• 200 medley relay – 1:46.27 (Brittany Weiss – 26.85; Hannah Baker – 30.39; Lindsey Cohee – 25.57; Colleen Donlin – 23.46)

• Jr. Arielle Arnett – 1000 freestyle (10:42.71)

• Fr. Eva Suggs – 200 freestyle (1:52.06)

• Sr. Brittany Weiss – 50 backstroke (26.87); 100 backstroke (58.00); 100 IM (59.37)*

• Sr. Hannah Baker – 50 breaststroke (31.18)

• So.Chloe Rippey – 100 breaststroke (1:08.07)

• So. Emma Hazel – 500 free (5:06.15)

*- swam fastest time, but competed as exhibition

Notable

• Liberty is 26-1 in its last 27 dual meets.

• The Lady Flames have won each of their last 15 dual meets against CCSA opponents, beginning Jan. 14, 2017 at UNC Asheville.

• Liberty won eight individual events and one relay, while the Camels posted four individual-event victories and one relay win.

• Brittany Weiss posted the fastest time tonight in the 50 back, 100 back and 100 IM.

• Liberty posted 1-2-3 finished in the 50 breaststroke (Hannah Baker, Jessica Schellenboom, Chloe Rippey) and the 500 freestyle (Emma Hazel, Emily Manly, Arielle Arnett).

• With Hazel’s victory in the 500 free and Rippey’s 100 breaststroke win, 12 different Lady Flames have recorded at least one individual-event victory this season.

Historically Speaking

• Liberty is now 14-2 all-time against Campbell, winning the last 14 meetings in a row.

• The Lady Flames have competed in North Carolina every year in program history and is 36-4 all-time in the Tar Heel State.

Up Next

Liberty’s divers will be competing tomorrow in Wilmington, N.C., taking on UNCW and Old Dominion at 11 a.m. at UNCW’s Seahawk Natatorium.

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Campbell University swimming opened the home portion of its 2019-20 schedule by hosting Liberty on Friday night, falling to the Flames by a score of 131.5-125.5. The Camels dropped to 2-3 in dual competition with the setback.

The Camels placed first in five individual events and one relay: Maddie Baiotto won both the 100 fly (56.54) and the 50 fly (25.82), Annie Sanchez won the 100 free (52.32), Sarah Wilson won the 50 free (24.22), Mary Grace Greco won the 100 individual medley (1:01.43), and CU topped the 200-free relay (1:36.23).

The Campbell A team of Sancehz, Colleen Renshaw, Baiotto and Wilson collectively swam a 1:36.23 to earn top points in the 200-free relay.

Sanchez also placed second in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.53, just 0.47 seconds behind Liberty’s Eva Sugg, who finished first in 1:52.06. Wilson posted a time of 52.88 in the 100 free to place third, while Megan Shoemaker swam the 1000 free in 10:51.60, good for second place.

In the backstroke events, both Megan Everritt and Julia Sherlock went 2-3. Everritt took second place in the 50 back (27.26) and 100 back (58.69) as Sherlock finished right behind her with times of 27.64 and 59.10, respectively.

Angelica Brown earned Campbell’s highest finish in the breaststroke events, taking third in the 100 breast with a mark of 1:09.85; Greco took fourth in the 50 breast (32.21).

Campbell opened the meet by finishing second and third in the 200-medley relay. The A squad – Everritt, Brown, Baiotto and Wilson – collectively swam a time of 1:48.25, one place ahead of Sherlock, Greco, Skyler DeWall and Renshaw, who finished in 1:50.14.

The Fighting Camels return to the Johnson Aquatic Center Saturday, Oct. 12 to host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at 11 a.m.