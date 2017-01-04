Arkansas Travels To Face Off Against No. 3 Georgia

The Arkansas women’s swimming team (1-2, 0-2 SEC) will travel to Athens, Georgia for the first time since the 2012-13 season, as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) host the Razorbacks at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT.

Arkansas is looking to get back to its winning ways. After defeating Drury in its season opener, Arkansas dropped consecutive meets to then-No. 18 Florida and South Carolina. The Razorbacks are 0-5 all-time against Georgia, but have won four of their last seven SEC dual meets and 12 of the last 15 dual meets overall.

Arkansas is no stranger to tough road competition. Last year in Knoxville, the Razorbacks topped then-No. 10 Tennessee by a score of 146.5 to 136.5.

Georgia is coming into the meet undefeated (37-0-1) in its last 38 dual meets and unbeaten in its last 19 (18-0-1) SEC meets, dating back to 2013. The Bulldogs have not lost a dual or tri meet at home since 1995, an NCAA record 102 meet streak.

There will not be any diving events held since both Arkansas and Georgia divers are all competing at the Tennessee Diving Invite. However, since both schools are competing in Knoxville, the head-to-head diving scores between the two schools will count towards the dual meet score.

UP NEXT Arkansas will travel to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, Jan. 7 to face the Illinois Fighting Illini for second time in school history at 10 a.m. CT at ARC Pool. Arkansas defeated Illinois last year 187-101 in Fayetteville.

News courtesy of Arkansas Athletics.