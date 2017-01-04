2019 Pan American Games Host Late (Again) With Payments

With the dawn of a new year, the 2019 Pan American Games to be hosted by Lima, Peru suddenly do not seem too far away. However, with reports of repeatedly late payments by organizers, the Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP), questions are now popping up as to the nation’s readiness for the quadrennially held event.

Back in November we reported how Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) President Julio Maglione visited Lima, meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Maglione, who also serves as President of swimming’s national governing body, FINA, toured the venues set to be utilized in the Games. At the time, Maglione told the press, “My balance is positive. They are saving at all levels, reducing costs without affecting the quality that means the next Pan American Games. We are convinced that the Pan American Games will be done in Lima, and will be a great success.”

What was most likely discussed behind closed doors, however, was the fact that Peru had to have a payment date extended from November to December 31st. The installment, said to be to the tune of $3.3 million (£2.5 million/€3 million), owed as payments for rights fees, was originally due in 2014. However, COP President José Quiñones confirmed Monday of this week that Peru is unable to meet this second extended deadline due to the fact that ‘they have not yet received the required funds from Peruvian authorities.’ (InsidetheGames)

Maglione told Inside The Games that PASO will respond to the COP’s failure to make the payment deadline within the next 3 days, but that no host country alternates are being considered at this time. Implications of the late payment could potentially range from sanctions to simply another date extension.