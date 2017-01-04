VIDEO: Meet Simone Manuel, As Introduced By The Youth of USA Swimming

Coming off a blowup 2016 that saw her win a massive upset Olympic gold medal in the 100 free, Simone Manuel is the subject of a new USA Swimming video in which she gets to tell the story of her swimming career, with some help from her younger USA Swimming teammates.

You can watch the video above, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Manuel talks about how she got started in the sport as an array of age groupers rattle off some of the biggest highlights of her career.

In Rio, Manuel became the first black woman of any nationality to win Olympic swimming gold. She tied for the win in the 100 free with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, upsetting world record-holder Cate Campbell of Australia. Manuel talks about her role as a role model for young African American swimmers and pays tribute to some of her predecessors in that role.

Manuel is now back at Stanford University, competing for the Cardinal after taking a redshirt Olympic year last season. Manuel is part of one of the most talented groups in the NCAA, currently among the favorites to win the NCAA title in just a few months.