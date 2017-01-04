11 Tips for Swim Parents About Really, Really Bad Swims

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

Parents are on top of the world when their swimmers get best times. We feel low when our swimmers are disappointed with a swim. Yes. We are disappointed, too.

When your swimmer has a really bad swim—I mean an awful one—what do you do? How do you feel?

In your head, you may question his or her training, or wonder if your swimmer is working hard enough in practice. Does your child still have the desire to train and compete?

The best part of a bad swim may be what your swimmer learns from it. Along with the coach, your swimmer can figure out how to get back on track and improve.

You don’t love your child any less when they swim slowly. You need to express that you value your child as a person and a member of your family—regardless of whether they’re fast or slow—or want to quit the sport. Our kids are hard enough on themselves, we don’t need to add to their pressure.

Here are 11 tips for parents on how to handle a bad swim:

ONE

Stay calm. This too shall pass.

TWO

Be reassuring and keep a good perspective. It’s only one swim or one meet.

THREE

Be honest. Acknowledge it wasn’t their best.

FOUR

Don’t make a big deal out of it.

FIVE

Watch your body language. It’s said that 60% of what we say is non-verbal.

SIX

If they want to talk about it, listen to what they have to say.

SEVEN

If your swimmer doesn’t want to talk, don’t press.

EIGHT

Don’t coach and critique their swim and tell them what they did wrong.

NINE

Don’t blame the coach for a less than stellar performance. Especially in the stands, don’t complain to other parents.

TEN

If you have concerns, make an appointment to talk to the coach sometime after the meet.

ELEVEN

Each swim is only a moment in time. What defines this moment is how your child handles it. And how you handle it.

Be thankful for the quality time swim meets provide our families. And that your kid is swimming! There are way worse things they could be doing besides having a bad swim. The very next swim, or meet, you may see your child get out of the pool with a big smile. You’ll be smiling, too.

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

