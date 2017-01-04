Pac-12 Names Ryan Murphy & Dashiell Enos As Swimmer & Diver Of Month

The Pac-12 has named Ryan Murphy of California as Men’s Swimmer of the Month and USC’s Dashiell Enos as Men’s Diver of the month for December.

Murphy finished first in seven events in the month of December, winning seven of the eight events at the Georgia Fall Invitational. This is Murphy’s third time receiving monthly accolades, after picking up two last season (January & February). He posted his season fastest times in the 100 (44.61) and 200 (1:38.65) yard backstroke. He was also a part of three winning relays – 400 yard free relay (2:49.84), 200 yard medley relay (1:23.76) and 400 yard medley relay (3:03.82) – posting Cal’s fastest times in the nation as of January 3, 2017.

Murphy’s remaining wins came in the 200 yard free relay (1:16.94) and the 800 yard free relay (6:16.22). In the 200 yard IM, Murphy placed third with a time of 1:42.53.

Last season, Murphy was named CSCAA co-swimmer of the Year and 2016 Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year. He also set the American, NCAA and U.S. Open in the 100 backstroke with a time of 43.39. Over the summer, Murphy qualified for and won three Olympic Gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games. He broke an Olympic record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.97, later breaking his own record with a time of 51.85 in the first leg of the U.S. 400 medley relay (the latter of which was a World Record as well).

Enos was selected as the Men’s Diver of the month after he teamed up with Henry Fusaro to win a 2016 USA Winter National title on synchronized 3-meter with a 740.67 score in December. He also finished in fourth in the 3-meter dive with 1136.75 points.

ALSO NOMINATED

Swimmer: Chad Idensohn, ARIZ; Dylan Carter, USC.

Diver: Josiah Purss, UTAH.

