Arkansas Adds Anthony Harris As New Assistant Coach

Arkansas women’s swimming and diving head coach Neil Harper has announced the addition of assistant coach Anthony Harris to the 2017-18 coaching staff. Harris most recently served as an associate head coach last season for both the men’s and women’s programs at the University of North Dakota.

Before being promoted last summer, Harris was an assistant coach the previous four years for the Fighting Hawks. During his five seasons in Grand Forks, Harris help lead the women’s program to a 44-25 overall record, including a 9-2 mark in his final year. During the 2016-17 season, Harris helped the women’s program pick up its best Western Athletic Conference finish since the WAC reinstated the sport for the 2013-14 season, with a fifth-place showing at the conference championships in February.

After going a combined 10-21 (.323) during his first year at North Dakota in 2012-13, the men’s and women’s programs combined to go 59-32 (.648) over his final four years.

Prior to North Dakota, the St. Paul, Minnesota, native also recorded stops at Ohio University for one season and the University of South Dakota for six seasons, where he coached a combined 45 All-Americans. Harris brings 15 years of coaching experience to Fayetteville, including 11 as an assistant coach. Harris has coached four swimmers at the US Olympic Trials, one while at Ohio and three at North Dakota.

Along with his coaching duties, Harris was responsible for the recruiting efforts at each of his last three stops – North Dakota, Ohio and South Dakota.

Harris was a skillful collegiate swimmer at the University of Wisconsin – Steven’s Point, where he was an 18-time conference champion, six-time All-American, three-time All-American Honorable Mention and named senior captain and MVP.

Following his time as a competitive swimmer, Harris began his coaching career at the University of Wisconsin – Steven’s Point as a volunteer assistant coach for one season (2002-03), while finishing his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He later took a graduate assistant position at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he served as the assistant coach for two years while earning his Master of Science in Sport Management.

WHAT HARPER AND HARRIS HAD TO SAY

“It is an honor to accept the Assistant Coach position for the University of Arkansas swimming and diving program. The Razorbacks have a long and rich history of success in the pool and classroom. I am looking forward to being a part of and positively impacting future success. I would like to thank Head Coach Neil Harper and Associate Athletic Director Tracey Stehlik for this opportunity. It was evident from the moment I stepped on campus that the athletic department fostered a family atmosphere and it will be a privilege to work with such a dedicated and driven group of student athletes and coaches.” – Anthony Harris on his new position with Razorback Swimming and Diving

“Anthony is dynamic, energetic and experienced,” said Harper. “He has been instrumental in recruiting and coaching great student athletes that have helped build and improve all the programs he has been. The greatest endorsement was listening to his swimmers speak so highly of his commitment and the confidence they had in his mentoring and coaching. I am excited to have him join our staff and help us continue to build our program with great swimmers and divers who realize the nationally ranked academic opportunities on our beautiful campus.”- head coach Neil Harper on the hiring of Anthony

News courtesy of Arkansas Athletics.