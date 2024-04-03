Arizona State’s Tiago Behar Wins Elite 90 Award for Highest GPA at Men’s NCAA D1 Championships

In a week where Arizona State’s men’s swimming & diving team has piled-up awards, another comes for work done outside the pool.

Tiago Behar was named the Elite 90 Award winner for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Behar, a junior, is majoring in computer science and holds a perfect 4.0 GPA.

This makes a sweep of the Division I awards for the Sun Devils this season: US National Team member Lindsay Looney won the women’s award.

The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the final site of each of the 90 NCAA Championships. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

In cases of ties, the student-athlete with the most completed credits wins the award.

Past ASU Elite 90 Winners

2009-10 – Andy Workman (Baseball), Finance, 3.903

2012-13 – Bailey Wigness (Softball), Communication & Political Science, 4.00

2013-14 – Ianeta Hutchinson (Water Polo), Psychology, 4.00

2017-18 – Roberta Liti (Women’s Golf), Management/Business (Sports & Media Studies), 4.00

2023-24 – Lindsay Looney (Women’s Swim and Dive), Family and Human Development, MS, 4.00

2023-24 – Tiago Behar (Men’s Swim and Dive), Computer Science, 4.00

Behar finished 46th in the 50 free (19.58), 47th in the 100 free (42.56), and 29th in the 200 free (1:32.86) at the NCAA Championships, all of which are new personal bests.

He finished 7th in the 200 free at the Pac-12 Championships.

Behar is a native of Lutry, Switzerland.

Arizona State won the men’s NCAA title in Swimming & Diving last weekend in Indianapolis. In addition to Behar’s award, Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman was named the SwimSwam Coach of the Year, Leon Marchand was named the SwimSwam Swimmer of the Year, Zalan Sarkany was named the SwimSwam Breakout Swimmer of the Year, and Ilya Kharun was named the SwimSwam Freshman of the Year.

