Arizona State Adds Breaststroker Kinley Wigle To Class of 2027

Kinley Wigle of Bend, Oregon has announced her commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University

Wigle recently graduated from Mountain View Senior High School, and will arrive in Tempe ahead of the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Outside of high school swimming, Wigle trains and competes year-round with the Bend Swim Club.

Wigle recently raced at the final Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo. She advanced to finals in the 200m breaststroke, where she ultimately finished 20th in a best time of 2:37.54. Her swim marked nearly a three second time drop from her previous best from last summer. She also notched best times in the 50m breast (33.03) and 50m fly (30.20), as well as in the 200 fly (2:27.20) and 200 IM (2:27.52).

Prior to swimming in Mission Viejo, Wigle closed out her short course season at Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way. Highlighting her meet was the 200 breaststroke, where she dropped almost two seconds to post a 2:14.31 to take 4th overall. She added two more top-10 finishes in the 100 breast (3rd, 1:01.54) and 200 IM (10th, 2:02.14), with her 200 IM establishing a new lifetime best as well.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 28.82

100 breast – 1:01.50

200 breast – 2:14.31

200 IM – 2:02.14

The Arizona State women are on the heels of a 5th place finish at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. Their highest individual finisher at conference this year was Lindsay Looney, who captured the Pac-12 title in both the 200 fly and 500 free.

The Sun Devils had a relatively deep breaststroke group this past season with five women turning in season best times under 1:02. The group was led by rising junior Izabella Adame, who posted a 1:00.23 at the team’s dual meet with Arizona. In the 200 breast, Zoe Summar led the way with a 2:12.14 at Pac 12s, which earned her 10th at the meet. Adame and Emma Gehlert joined Summar under 2:13 this year, as they posted season best times of 2:12.25 and 2:12.41, respectively. All three will still be on campus when Wigle arrives.

Wigle joins Sonia Vaishnani, Vivian Wilson, Lia Csulak, Grace Lindberg, Catherine Vaughan, and Zhanet Angelova in the Sun Devils’ incoming class.

