Arielle Hayon Commits to Rice; Will be 3rd Sibling to Swim in NCAA

Arielle Hayon from Agoura Hills, California has announced her intention to swim for Rice University beginning next fall. She is the fourth sibling and the third to swim in college. Daniel Hayon, who is taking the year off, will be a senior at Claremont McKenna College next year; Gabrielle Hayon is currently a sophomore at the University of Redlands.

“I am beyond excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to further both my academic and athletic careers at Rice University. I am so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way and guided me in making this decision. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team, with great coaching staff, in such a wonderful city. GO OWLS!! 🦉🏼 #RiceSwimming #RiceUniversity #Classof2025”

Hayon is a senior at Westlake High School in Westlake Village. She swims for her high school team and for Encino-based CCAT Swimming. Although her junior year season was canceled this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hayon was an A-finalist in both the 50 free (5th with 24.23) and 100 fly (5th with 57.16) as a sophomore at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division II Championships. She went on to the California State Meet and led off the Westlake 400 free relay with a PB of 52.30.

Hayon had a strong showing in February at 2020 Carlsbad Sectionals, which was the last time she competed. There, she competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She finaled in the 50 free (28th), and 100 fly (8th) and left the meet with PBs in both events. At Mount Hood Futures in the summer of 2019, she swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

Hayon is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a Futures qualifier in the 50 free. Her best SCY times include:

100 fly – 54.61

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 52.30

Hayon will join Lauren McDougall, Megan Schultze, Morgan Bartley, Saloni Dalal, and Sydney Morgan in the Rice class of 2025.

