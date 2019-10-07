Ariarne Titmus Explains Brutal Travel Schedule from Australia to USA (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

– DC Trident – 3:54.06

2. – Cali Condors – 3:57.61

3. – Cali Condors – 3:59.81

4. Sarah KOHLER – Aqua Centurions – 4:02.42

5. Leah NEALE – DC Trident – 4:06.43

6. Mary-Sophie HARVEY – Energy Standard – 4:08.34

7. Hanna MILEY – Aqua Centurions – 4:10.71*

*Did not make minimum time

Katie Ledecky took it out first from lane 7, trying to put clear water behind her from the outset. Ariarne Titmus, who upset Ledecky at Worlds this summer, led the rest of the field but trailed Ledecky by a full body at the 200. Titmus had come back on Ledecky in Gwangju, so this time Ledecky wasn’t giving anyone a chance. She ended up winning by 3.6 seconds with 3:54.06, giving valuable points to DC Trident and pulling the team into 3rd place. Titmus placed 2nd in 3:57.61, 2.2 seconds ahead of her Cali Condors teammate, Hali Flickinger. Sarah Kohler scored points for Aqua Centurions with her fourth-place finish. She was 4 full seconds ahead of DC Trident’s Leah Neale.

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus, representing the DC Trident and Cali Condors, respectively, faced off in a rematch in the women’s 400 freestyle, where Ledecky, who might be called a “novice” in SCM competition where she holds no notable records, blasted a 3:54.06 to win by multiple body-lengths and finish just .14 off Titmus’ 2018 World Record in the SCM version of this event. FINA has stated that it will ignore times posted in ISL competition, an assertion which will now be put to the test, as Ledecky destroyed Katie Hoff’s 2010 American Record, which previously–or perhaps still stands–at a 3:57.07.

Jack-of-all-trades Hali Flickinger, swimming for the Condors, placed 3rd for 6 points, bringing the Condors total points in this race to 13, an equal team result for the Condors than DC Trident, despite Ledecky’s incredible swim, as the Trident’s second swimmer, Leah Neale, placed 5th for and equal 13 points.