arena Swim of the Week: Kensey McMahon Upsets 500 Free Field To Win NCAA Title

No one was picking Alabama’s Kensey McMahon to win the 500 freestyle at the Women’s NCAA Championships on Thursday, but with a perfectly executed swim, the fifth-year senior did just that.

McMahon came into her fourth NCAA Championship appearance flying under the radar in the event, sitting down in 23rd on the psych sheets after swimming a time of 4:40.03 at the SEC Championships.

Last season, McMahon logged a personal best of 4:38.34 at SECs before placing seventh at NCAAs in 4:40.06 (going 4:38.76 in the prelims). She also had a strong result back in 2021, taking 10th at NCAAs in 4:39.98, but while McMahon had the pedigree of someone who can perform at the biggest meet of the year, she wasn’t among the pre-race favorites as 22 women had broken 4:40 this season coming into the meet, and she wasn’t one of them.

However, the 23-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., native put herself in the mix with a very strong prelim swim, putting up a personal best time of 4:37.81 to qualify fourth for the final.

At night, surrounded by a field consisting of six sophomores and one junior, the graduate senior kept herself in the hunt by swimming near the front of the race for the first half, and then soared to the front of the pack late. As the only woman managing to keep her 50 splits 28.0 or faster, McMahon took over the lead at the 350 mark, turning .01 ahead of pre-race favorite Erica Sullivan.

Leading by less than two-tenths at the bell turn, McMahon charged home in 26.89 to solidify the win, touching in 4:36.62 to mark another lifetime best and her first career national title.

McMahon Split Comparison

2022 SECs 2023 NCAA Prelims 2023 NCAA Finals 25.87 25.96 25.94 53.51 (27.64) 53.70 (27.74) 53.89 (27.95) 1:21.34 (27.83) 1:21.40 (27.70) 1:21.74 (27.85) 1:49.70 (28.36) 1:49.41 (28.01) 1:49.68 (27.94) 2:17.87 (28.17) 2:17.40 (27.99) 2:17.71 (28.03) 2:46.05 (28.18) 2:45.56 (28.16) 2:45.76 (28.05) 3:14.24 (28.19) 3:13.74 (28.18) 3:13.72 (27.96) 3:42.49 (28.25) 3:41.93 (28.19) 3:41.81 (28.09) 4:10.93 (28.44) 4:10.25 (28.32) 4:09.73 (27.92) 4:38.34 (27.41) 4:37.81 (27.56) 4:36.62 (26.89)

Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson came back to take second in 4:36.96, while Texas’ Olivia Bray (4:37.02) had the fastest closing split in the field (26.04) to snag third ahead of Sullivan (4:37.28). With Georgia’s Rachel Stege fifth in 4:37.32, the top five finishers were separated by just seven-tenths of a second.

McMahon spoke on the emotions of the victory in her post-race interview, but also touched on her strategy, and how the middle three 100s were critical to her success.

“There’s a lot of emotions—kind of feel like I’m going to cry right now,” McMahon said. “I have to keep looking up on the board to make sure that’s real.”

“I knew I wanted to take the race out strong this morning. Those middle three 100s are definitely a big turning point for me and I was feeling so good, and I’ve been practicing that last wall all season, so I’m glad I could execute it.”

Race Video:

Hear more from McMahon below:

McMahon is now gearing up for what is regarded as her best event, the 1650 free, as she comes in as the #2 seed behind Sullivan after winning the SEC title last month in 15:47.02.

