arena Extends Successful Partnership With Olympic Champ Greg Paltrinieri

arena is pleased to announce the renewal of its collaboration with long-distance freestyle and open water champion Gregorio Paltrinieri through the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old Italian first signed with arena in 2013, and has since enjoyed considerable success at swimming’s highest level, winning one Olympic and three world titles.

“As my career has progressed, I feel that continuing the path I started with my long-time partner is a good story to live and write,” said Greg. “I believe arena uses the best equipment and, thanks to that, they are number 1. We have been working side by side for 10 years now, I feel part of the family, and together we have achieved great results. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to continue with.’’

Greg took to water at a very early age, and as a three-year-old moved more comfortably in the pool and ocean than on terra firma. Starting out as a breaststroker, he converted to long-distance freestyle at the age of 12, and soon after started appearing on the podium. in 2011 he left home for the national training centre near Rome, and in 2012 he won his first 1500 freestyle European title, before finishing fifth in the same event at the 2012 London Olympics as a 17-year-old.

Since teaming up with arena, Greg has gone from strength to strength, picking up medals and setting records with regularity: 1500 freestyle bronze (and new national record) at the 2103 Barcelona World Championships, the 800-1500 double at Berlin’s 2014 Euros – becoming the first European swimmer in history to swim a sub-14:40 1500, in 14:39.93 – and his first World SC title in Doha, setting a new 1500 Euro SC record with the second fastest swim in history (14:16.10). At the 2015 Worlds in Kazan he lifted his first World LC title in 1500 free and finished second in the 800, breaking the Euro records in both, and then went on to break the 1500 free SC world record at Netanya’s Euro SC Champs (14:08.06).

In 2016 Greg swam the second-fastest 1500 free in history at London’s Euro Championships (14:39.67), and then went on to a dream victory in the same event at Rio’s Olympics, leading from 200m onwards and beating his closest contender by 5 seconds. He successfully defended his world 1500 free title in Budapest, 2017, but was hampered by fever at Glasgow’s 2018 Euros, finishing third in his signature event. At the year-ending 2018 World SC Champs in Hangzhou, he led the 1500 free from the start, but was chased down on the final lap to finish with silver by less than a second.

2019 marked a new chapter for Greg as he took to the open water, finishing 6th in the 10km at his first major international competition – the World Championships in Gwangju – while picking up a silver in the 5km team event. In the pool, he added the 800 freestyle title to his growing trophy cabinet, setting a new European record of 7:39.27, and led the 1500 for most of the race before being overtaken down the final stretch, finishing third.

Following the hiatus in competition due to the global pandemic, Greg stormed back in 2021 at the rescheduled 2020 Euros in Budapest with 3 open water golds, the 5 & 10km men’s and 5km team events. Despite having swum 20km in 3 days, he was still able to pick up the 800 & 1500 silver medals in the pool. A few months later at the postponed Tokyo Olympics, he surprised everyone – including himself – by snagging silver in the inaugural Olympic 800m freestyle for men, not least because his preparation was severely hampered by a bout of mononucleosis that threatened to derail all his Olympic ambitions. Sneaking into the final as the slowest qualifier, he led from the start, only to be overtaken in the final 25m. Unfortunately he was unable to successfully defend his 1500 title, finishing fourth. A few days later, in a very warm 10km marathon, he claimed a highly creditable bronze medal, storming back from a 9-second deficit at the halfway mark to almost snatch silver.

Three months later at the Euro SC Championships in Kazan, Greg and fellow arena swimmer Florian Wellbrock of Germany renewed their growing rivalry with two memorable races. With the German having prevailed in the 1500, pulling away on the final lap, the two of them produced arguably the race of the Championships with a neck-and-neck battle in the 800 free: throughout the entire race, the largest lead that either swimmer held was less than 0.25s, and they both smashed the championship record by over 10 seconds as Greg sneaked home by 0.05s in 7:27.94.

Greg’s remarkable accomplishments have also garnered him recognition beyond the pool, with 3 Collare d’oro al Merito Sportivo (highest award of the Italian Olympic Committee: 2015, 2016, 2017), the Onore al merito della Repubblica Italiana (highest order of the Italian Republic) in 2016, and the

Gazzetta Sports Awards Man of the Year twice (2015, 2016).

Greg Paltrinieri Bio and Best Results

Born: 5 Septermber, 1994, in Carpi, Italy

Disciplines: Freestyle, Open water

Coach: Fabrizio Antonelli

Club: Fiamme Oro, Rome

2021 – XXXII Olympiad, Tokyo

Silver: 800m freestyle

Bronze: 10km open water

LEN European Championships, Budapest

Gold: 5km & 10km open water, 5km team open water

Silver: 800m & 1500m freestyle

2019 – 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships, Gwangju

Gold: 800m freestyle

Silver: 5km team open water

Bronze: 1500m freestyle

2018 – LEN European Championships, Glasgow

Silver: 800m freestyle

Bronze: 1500m freestyle

2017 – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships, Budapest

Gold: 1500m freestyle

Bronze: 800m freestyle

2016 – XXXI Olympiad, Rio de Janeiro

Gold: 1500m freestyle

2016 – LEN European Championships, London

Gold: 800m & 1500m freestyle

2015 – 16th FINA World Aquatics Championships, Kazan

Gold: 1500m freestyle

Silver: 800m freestyle

2014 – LEN European Championships, Berlin

Gold: 800m & 1500m freestyle

2013 – 15th FINA World Aquatics Championships, Barcelona

Bronze: 1500m freestyle

2012 – LEN European Championships, Debrecen

Gold: 1500m freestyle

Silver: 800m freestyle